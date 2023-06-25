CHARLESTON – “King Coal” is a feature-length documentary by West Virginia-raised and Academy Award-nominated filmmakers Elaine McMillion Sheldon and Curren Sheldon. It will be shown publicly for the first time in West Virginia at the Culture Center in Charleston at 6 p.m. on July 8.

The 2023 film has been shown at tons of festivals, including the Sundance Film Festival, after its release earlier this year.

“I think it just opens people's eyes to coal as a cultural thing rather than just an energy, you know, rather than just a form of energy,” McMillion Sheldon said. “And so that extends further into the audiences that we've been to across the country, who I think have a newfound respect for the natural beauty of the state, but also the resilience of the people. So I think it's really helped to paint a more complex portrait for audiences that maybe are just getting headlines about the region.”

The film is beautifully shot in museums, parks, farms, towns and schools every Appalachian will recognize, including Blenko Glass in Milton; the Chief Logan State Lodge in Logan; the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine in Beckley; West Virginia University in Morgantown; the Canaan Valley Resort in Davis and the Carnegie Museum of Natural History in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Elaine’s narration is heart-felt, poignant and thought-provoking. It shows a perspective only a person who grew up in coal country could have.

The film discusses the history of coal, the dangers of a miner’s job, the science of how coal works, its economic impact, the world’s departure from this natural resource and its effect on West Virginians from start to finish. There is nothing left unsaid.

She said even some people who grew up in West Virginia might not be aware of some of the traditions around coal like pageants and coal education in the classroom.

“That was the goal of the film, was not to prescribe solutions or answers in easily packaged, you know, sound bites, but was actually to make a film that makes people think more deeply about their own relationship with this, with coal,” she said.

Her family has a deep history with coal.

“Coal has just always been a part of my life, all the way back to my great-grandparents. So I've not known a reality where the men in my family don't work in the industry. But I wasn't really that interested in just the job, right? That was just the reality,” she said “I was more interested in what it means for people like my family and others to grieve the loss of identity. And so the film really taught me more about the importance of ritual, the importance of imagination, that, you know, at one time it was someone's dream, someone's imagination that this place would be coal country. And now it's up to us to dream the new dream.”

She says “King Coal” is part documentary and part fable.

“It's important for people to know that this film is very much influenced by both reality and fables. You know, as a kid growing up in Logan, West Virginia, I sometimes found more truth in fables than I did in what was being told to me by teachers at school, right? That there can be a real, sharp honesty in stories that provide a little imagination to give us distance from our reality. And so the film is taking on this element of the king in a kingdom and a fairy tale with two girls at the center, going on a journey. So it does have those elements of play in it,” she said.

The two girls at the center of the film are Lanie Marsh of Hurricane and Gabby Wilson of Charleston. They were cast for the roles at local dance studios: River City Youth Ballet and Dancing Unlimited.

Some of the scenes they are featured in are real-life moments, like the West Virginia Coal Festival in Madison, West Virginia. In those scenes, Lanie and Gabby were placed there to show what it’s like to be a kid, but the things they say and do in them are completely unscripted and unprompted. Other scenes, such as those featuring the girls dancing in front of coal piles, were set up for the purposes of the film.

For example, in one part of the film Lanie and Gabby are working on a science project akin to the projects assigned to kids for the CEDAR (Coal Education Development and Resource) Fair of Southern West Virginia. In 2019, the film crew documented kids from southern West Virginia presenting their projects at the CEDAR Fair in Logan. Then in 2022, Lanie and Gabby created their project for the purposes of the film. The large gap in filming was due to the pandemic. When they are working on a questionnaire for the project, one of the questions is “Is coal important to your family?” Lanie immediately answers “yes” but Gabby says she is not sure. Later in the film, Gabby’s grandmother, Pamela Wilson, takes her to the coal camp where she grew up and tells her about the history of coal in their family. Before the filming, Gabby was unaware of her family’s relationship to coal.

McMillion Sheldon blended these scenes of spontaneous and real-life moments with curated scenes to help position the viewer in the experience of being a kid in the region. But Marsh and Wilson were never given a script to read; they were asked to be themselves in every scene.

The film ends with a funeral for King Coal.

“We set up that event -- that event wouldn't have happened without the film -- and we talked to people beforehand, figured out who wanted to come. But people wrote their own eulogies,” McMillion Sheldon said.

The scene symbolizes the dying coal industry in Appalachia, but also celebrates the life this natural resource brought to the community.

“Heather Hannah, who has this final speech at the end, she wrote her own eulogy just minutes before she walked up the hill to the event. And we hadn't even heard it and didn't even know what she was going to say. And she delivered this incredible speech that was so in line with the film we had made at that point and she hadn't even seen the film. So it was just this incredible moment where it was a staged event, but everything that happened in it was real,” she said.

This is very different from McMillion Sheldon’s previous documentaries “Recovery Boys” and “Heroin(e)” which are both on Netflix. She said that the filmmaker can’t intervene at all when documenting those stories, not even to ask someone to pause.

“It's educational if you don't have the coal connection, and it's hyper emotional if you do,” she said.

Those interested in attending the premiere in Charleston should purchase tickets soon. More than 100 tickets have already been sold. Each is $20.

“We are so excited to bring this film home to the place and the people that made it possible,” McMillion Sheldon said in a press release. “It’s a night to celebrate and to discuss what we want for Appalachia’s future generations.”

Several West Virginia artists designed original posters for the film, which will be available for sale on July 8. Short Story Brewing will provide local brews. Echo-Lit will provide printing. Local musicians are invited to bring their instruments for a jam session after the screening.

Filmmakers who will attend the Q&A include director Elaine McMillion Sheldon; director of photography Curren Sheldon; co-producer Molly Born; associate producer Clara Haizlett; producer Diane Becker; and impact producer Mia Bruno. Many of the people who appear in the film, including Gabby Wilson and Lanie Marsh, will also be there.

“It is an absolute honor to bring this film to Charleston,” said West Virginia International Film Festival Board President Delford Chaffin in a press release. “Our goal is to bring the world to WV, and WV to the world, and shining a spotlight on our local filmmakers is a huge part of that. We are excited for West Virginians to get a chance to see ‘King Coal’ and engage in a discussion with the team afterward.”

"King Coal" is not currently available for streaming, but McMillion Sheldon hopes to bring it to a platform soon.

There are two other upcoming screenings planned in the state: Aug. 19 at the Appalachian Film Festival in Huntington and Sept. 29 at the Mnt Craft Film Festival in Clarksburg.

A full list of upcoming screenings is available on the film's website. People can also fill out the booking form under "contact" at the top of the site, to request a showing of the film in their community.