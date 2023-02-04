Calling all lovebirds: the second annual King of Hearts Day celebration invites couples to be married Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Kanawha County Judicial Building.
Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Maryclaire Akers will perform marriage ceremonies for any willing couples on Valentine’s Day, and all they need is a marriage license from the Kanawha County Circuit Clerk, which is located across the street from the judicial annex.
“Once you get a marriage license, you can walk right across the street, come up to the fourth floor, which is where I am; my secretary takes the information as far as everyone’s names, and we go out in the courtroom and do a wedding,” Akers said.
“If you don’t have rings, we take that part out of the ceremony; if you do, we put it in, and we send you out as a married couple,” she said.
Local business Balloons by Byrdi will create and supply a balloon arch as a backdrop for anyone wanting to take pictures on their special day.
“We will have a good backdrop for people who want to take pictures,” Akers said. “They don’t have to; it’s just available if they want.”
Akers said partaking in the celebration means a lot to her, especially because it honors her late mentor and friend, Kanawha Circuit Court Judge Charles E. King.
“There are a lot of reasons why I do it, but first and foremost, it is a way to honor my mentor and someone who was a good friend to me throughout my career,” Akers said.
Judge King had a tradition of performing weddings all day on Valentine’s Day, earning him the nickname King of Hearts. Now, the King of Hearts Day celebration is meant to continue that spirit of honoring love and providing a happy service for couples.
“We thought it would be a nice way to keep his memory alive,” Akers said.
Akers’ staff, many of whom used to be King’s staff, always look forward to these events.
“The staff also look forward to it as a way for us to honor him as well,” Akers said. “We tell Charlie stories all day all the time, and it’s just a good way to think about him and help people have a good day.”
In addition to weddings, the King of Hearts celebration will also involve adoptions in Akers’ courtroom, though it depends on what gets filed, she said.
“That just depends on whatever the process that the adoption is in; there’s a lot that goes into that, but if they’re ready to go and looking for a judge to do the adoptions, we are going to do those on the 14th as well because that’s another really, really happy time for people,” Akers said.
“It’s going to be a really fun day and a day where I hope we’re able to serve the public in a very positive way.”
Akers said she also wants the day to serve as a way to familiarize people with the court system.
“There are a lot of very sad and unsettling things that happen in court, so it’s a good way to have a fun, positive day in court and see people happy,” she said.
Akers said her door is always open, and she encourages the public to witness the work she does.
“I think that the general public has a right to and should feel comfortable coming into the courthouse and sitting down and watching whatever they want to watch, as long as it’s not a closed proceeding,” she said.
When she was a prosecutor, Akers said a man used to sit in the back during all her trials, as well as other prosecutors’ trials, which left an impression on her.
“He just liked to sit and watch, and that’s sort of, I think, gone,” she said. “We don’t have people that do that anymore, and I’m sure there are a lot of reasons for that, but it’s an open courthouse; it’s available for anyone to come in and watch and see what we do as judges in the judicial system. A good way to get people in the door.”
Appointments for the King of Hearts celebration are encouraged and may be made by calling Kim Gregory at 304-357-0367. Couples will be accommodated until 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14. Family and friends are also encouraged to attend.