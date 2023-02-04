Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Calling all lovebirds: the second annual King of Hearts Day celebration invites couples to be married Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Kanawha County Judicial Building.

Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Maryclaire Akers will perform marriage ceremonies for any willing couples on Valentine’s Day, and all they need is a marriage license from the Kanawha County Circuit Clerk, which is located across the street from the judicial annex.

