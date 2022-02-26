For every child who’s ever been forced to don their Sunday finest for church each week, imagine the youthful dismay in Buffy Wallace’s family on Kirkin’ o’ the Tartans Day at Kanawha United Presbyterian Church.
“Our children were not too excited about the bright red Wallace tartan,” said Wallace, a longtime church member whose grandfather was a church pastor there in the early 1900s.
But the Presbyterian church has a Scottish heritage. And Wallace’s late husband also had Scottish roots.
“Harry was Scottish and proud of it,” she said. “At one time he was president of the Clan Wallace Society Worldwide.”
Their family often traveled to Scottish events, including the annual Highlands Festival at Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina.
So, in 2005, when the minister, the Rev. John Davis, suggested to the congregation that the church hold a Kirkin’ o’ the Tartans service like one that was held at his previous church assignment in Mississippi, she and other members of the church liked the idea of celebrating the Scottish beginnings of their church and decided to learn more.
“Kirk” is the Scottish word for church and the Kirkin’ o’ the Tartans is the presentation of clan tartans at church for a special blessing.
“That year, several parishioners made a trip to the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., to attend the service there and learn more about it,” said Wallace.
“We returned inspired with the idea and decided to have a service here in 2006.”
Which meant the Wallace children would wear the traditional kilts she made them from tartan scarves. They and multiple other church members with a Scottish connection — in 2006 and most years since then.
This year, in connection with the Celtic Calling, Kanawha United Presbyterian Church will host a Kirkin’ o’ the Tartans next Sunday, March 6, at 11 a.m. at the church, located at 1009 Virginia Street, East. Church members and guests are welcome to attend the service.
Those who attend are invited to wear their kilts or bring samples of their tartans to church for a special blessing. Although the church will not host a reception this year, all attendees will receive a package of homemade traditional shortbread cookies to enjoy with their afternoon tea.
The event chair this year is none other than Dr. Mary Buffington Jenkins, Wallace’s daughter. In fact, two sons, two daughters and numerous grandchildren participate in the service when they are home. Her granddaughter has carried the basket of tartans up for the blessing in the past.
“It is quite special to see how proud people are of their tartans,” Wallace said.
Kanawha United Presbyterian Church has hosted bagpipers, musical quartets and dancers at previous Kirkin’ services. This year’s service will feature the Beni Kedem Highlanders and music directed by Michael Belt.
“We are conscious of concerns about the COVID pandemic, so we are reworking our service to be certain our parishioners and guests are comfortable,” said Roberta Fowlkes, a member of the church who helps with the service and reception.
“The worship service commemorates the Scottish heritage of the Presbyterian Church and the bonds of family and neighbors,” Fowlkes said, adding that the special service is an integral part of the church’s activities and a selection of traditional Scottish recipes is included in its “Kanawha Gatherings” cookbook.
The cookbook features favorite recipes from church celebrations, Kanawha Forum concerts and potlucks.
“We include a description of this service in the Main Courses chapter of the cookbook and have a bookmark that lists the 15 heritage-related recipes,” she said.
Including, of course, Scottish.
According to the Montreat NC Scottish Society, clans were gatherings of people for protection and for economic, political and social support. They were not necessarily related by blood and their tartans developed because each area liked to weave certain designs using local herb dyes. In the 1700s, Prince Charles forbade the wearing of tartans and bagpipe playing after England defeated Scottish forces. For years when wearing of tartans was punishable by death, some Scots wore concealed pieces of their tartans when they attended church. During the worship service, they would secretly touch their hidden tartan cloth as the minister offered a blessing.
Kirkin’ o’ the Tartans services in the United States date back to 1941 when Reverend Peter Marshall, who was born in Scotland and served as chaplain for the United States Senate, presided over a special service at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., that was attended by members of the city’s St. Andrews Society. The service featured Scottish “airs,” or music, and bagpipes. The service raised funds to aid Scottish churches during World War II and to support the British war efforts by providing a mobile kitchen. Since 1954, the National Cathedral has held the event annually.
The “Kanawha Gatherings” cookbook is available in Charleston at WV Marketplace at Capitol Market, West Virginia State Museum Gift Shop, Eggplant, and Taylor Books; in Malden at J. Q. Dickinson Salt-Works, and in Beckley at Tamarack Marketplace. It can be purchased from the church by calling (304) 342-6558.