Fandom and family can take people places they never imagined they’d go.
Michael Wall could hardly imagine that he’d be spending hours and hours of his spare time talking about “Star Trek” with actual cast members from the shows or catching up with Sam Jones, the star of cult classic sci-fi adventure “Flash Gordon.”
In a few weeks, Wall will boldly go farther than he ever thought he’d go. The co-host of the pop culture-oriented “Too Opinionated” podcast, based in St. Albans, will help release “The Last Saturday Night,” an original audio drama, a collection of stories about the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 10-episode series, streamed through Too Opinionated, includes a cast of comic and sci-fi fan convention favorites, including Sherilyn Fenn (“Twin Peaks”), Tim Russ (“Star Trek: Voyager”) and Eric Roberts (“Runaway Train,” “The Dark Knight,” “Doctor Who” U.S. TV movie).
Wall, his son Brett and their collaborator, Los Angeles-based actress/writer Jennifer Nash, have high hopes for their project. They want to tell human stories based in the present and also put some familiar voices back out into the world again.
But it all started with a stack of comic books.
“Back in the 1990s, I owned a little comic book shop in Hurricane called Street Corner Comics,” Wall said. “It put me through college.”
Comic books have been big business for the past 40 years, but in the late 1980s and early 1990s they were seeing a renaissance through film and television. But by the middle of the 1990s, Marvel Comics, the publisher of “Captain America,” “Spider-Man” and “The Avengers,” had gone from acclaim to bankruptcy.
“This was 1996 and I had just started a family,” Wall said. “I thought it was the end of comic books, so I closed shop.”
Wall found work in call centers, including Ticketmaster, before becoming a system patient experience manager at Charleston Area Medical Center.
“I go to patient rooms and see how they’re doing, if we’re doing things right and try to make them right, if they’re not,” he said.
Wall liked what he does but regretted not having the comic shop — for his son, Brett.
Comic shops are places for fans to hang out and talk everything from the latest developments in the imaginary worlds of “Batman” or “The X-Men” to new movies and television shows like “Star Trek” or “Battlestar Galactica.”
He and Brett loved talking about nerd culture, though Wall said they didn’t always agree.
“I would say we have spirited, but good-natured disagreements,” he said. “It’s generational.”
A little over two years ago, the pair started “Too Opinionated.” They had no idea what they were doing in the beginning.
“Before it was a podcast, it was a Facebook page,” Wall said.
And it was bad, just technically awkward, he said. But people tuned in anyway.
“The more we screwed up, the more people showed up,” he said. “We laughed about it, made fun of ourselves.”
Most importantly, they got better. They were also part of a friendly community of fans, promoting other podcasts, as well as the projects of people who’d been involved in the fandoms they liked, like “Star Trek” or sci-fi cinema.
Wall saw that Nash was working on a show. He knew her from appearances on “Star Trek” and “Home Improvement” and told the actress that he and Brett were going to promote the project on their page.
Nash called him. She was working in Pittsburgh, casting extras for the Netflix show “Mindhunter.”
The two talked and Wall told her that he and Brett were getting ready to launch a podcast. He asked her if she’d like to maybe do a phone interview for it sometime.
She told him, “I’ll drive to you — and I’ll cook your family dinner.”
In between acting jobs, Nash had gone to culinary school.
The actress and writer drove to West Virginia, made dinner and then recorded an interview with Wall by his family’s swimming pool.
“We were awful, but she was great,” Wall said. “We became friends.”
Wall and his son launched a website, MeisterKhan.com, and the podcast. Around 200 episodes later, the two have amassed hours and hours of conversations about comics, TV, movies, sports and games along with frequent interviews with pop culture personalities.
“We call them interviews, but it’s more like a fireside chat with everyone,” Wall said.
Some of these interviews have been serendipitous, like getting in touch with Nash through Facebook or meeting Sam Jones at a booth after a show and helping the actor connect his laptop to a baseball game.
“His son was playing, and he couldn’t get it to work,” Wall explained. “Brett fixed it for him.”
Later, when they reached out about doing the podcast, Jones said he was glad to talk with them over Zoom. Jones sort of knew them, after all.
“Sam was everything you’d have expected him to be,” Wall said, laughing. “He was loud and demonstrative and just fun.”
“The Last Saturday Night” came as an idea from Nash, who collected stories from all over the place, including West Virginia. Nash put the stories together and then she and Wall found some financing to help hire their actors.
“It was on a shoestring budget to be sure,” Wall said. “But we also sort of lucked out because of the pandemic. All of these people we knew were sitting at home, not doing much of anything.”
They were glad to work and Wall even took a turn. He got to work with Ed Asner (“Lou Grant”).
Wall said, “I’m no actor, but he was amazing.”
The 10 episodes of season one will be released beginning March 28 through the “Too Opinionated” podcast, which is available through podcasting platforms and can also be found through MeisterKhan.com.
Season two is currently in development.