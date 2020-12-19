They say laughter is the best medicine.
Actually, medicine is the best medicine. It’s scientifically proven: a good joke is no substitute for vaccines, antibiotics or four years of medical school.
Just the same, during a particularly tense and socially distanced holiday season, we think laughs help — and they make great (inexpensive) gifts.
As a gift to our readers, The Charleston Gazette-Mail asked several comedians, professional liars, funny people and Gazette-Mail reporter Bill Lynch to write letters to Santa.
We hope you enjoy them and find at least one chuckle in the bunch.
Dear Santa,
Is it okay if I call you Santa? I know that you go by a lot of different names. I just want to make sure I use the one you’re most comfortable with.
Is it Mr. Claus, Kris Kringle, Big Red? I know that Mrs. Claus only has one name. I am not sure if you follow the same etiquette.
Is everyone in the North Pole in quarantine? You are already separated from the world, so you might be okay.
Is it easy for the elves to be socially distant? How are they handling video calls? Did you try making sourdough? Do you need a starter?
Speaking of food, I am a little concerned with all of the sweets you guys have up there. I learned, from the Rudolph documentary, that you have a dentist. It looks like he has not had that much training. You should consider getting him a more formal education.
Making toys sounds more complicated than filling cavities.
Did you ever figure out what made Rudolph’s nose glow? I have a good theory that he might have been bitten by a radioactive lightning bug. If you are interested, I will print you a copy of my research.
I know that everyone leaves you cookies, but I was thinking about leaving you some General Tso’s chicken.
That must be your favorite food because I always see you at the mall.
Should I leave anything for the elves? I know that they might not be in the sled with you, but maybe something for you to bring back to them.
I am going to go ahead and leave a hundred roast beef sandwiches just in case.
I am going to leave you a small sewing kit.
From my experience playing you in the third-grade play, you do not have a lot of range of motion in that suit. You might need to make some repairs.
Look at me. I am already assuming that I have made the nice list.
Do you keep the list on paper, or have you digitized it to a .pdf? If I were you, I would put it into an Excel list. That way you can sort by name, location or level of niceness.
Oh! I also forgot to tell you what I want this year.
Only two things, a pin and some gift wrap, because everyone is always telling me to get to the point and wrap it up.
All the best,
Jacob Hall
(Comedian and West Virginia Liars’ Contest Winner)
Dear Santa,
I know this letter arrives kind of late, almost last minute.
Honestly, I meant to get my letter in early. I bought the stamp last spring, but then we all had to quarantine and I thought I might need to get some distance on those charges before I dared to ask for anything.
Because of the current climate, the courts move pretty slow, but my lawyer says that I’m probably just looking at probation and maybe a fine this time around.
Provided I give the pig back.
I maintain that I did not steal the pig. I would not steal a pig. As any school kid can tell you, stealing a pig is a good way to start a decades-long feud that only ends after a basic cable channel turns the whole story into a miniseries with Kevin Costner.
The pig, he answers to Henry (at least some of the time), found me at the grocery store on Bigley Avenue, begged that I help him to escape — and what would you do?
Exactly.
We had a pretty good summer, Henry and me, all things considered. We camped out in the backyard, played cards on the front porch and went for long walks.
He told me about his dream to open a chain of car washes. I told him about my dream to be a reality show contestant. I wouldn’t even need to win. I’d be happy to go home with a nice tote bag, a water bottle and a visor, to help keep the sun out of my eyes when I cut grass.
Henry said I was nuts, which was funny coming from someone without opposable thumbs. How’s he even supposed to hold a spray hose?
Anyway, given my relative good behavior in the second half of the year and my near acquittal of pig thievery, I’m hoping you’ll look past my past mistakes. I don’t need all that much, just a new Playstation 5 with an extra controller for Henry.
Henry also asked if I could put in a good word about a set of skis.
Thanks and Merry Christmas.
Bill Lynch
(Wannabe humorist and columnist)
Dear Father Christmas,
Many years have passed since I last wrote to you.
In fact, 23 years have come and gone since the year I asked for The Rock and woke up to strep throat and disappointment, instead.
Merry Christmas, indeed.
Not even an action figure of The Rock, or a calendar, or tickets to “Summer Slam” or even an autographed poster. Nothing. I was too sick with strep to even swallow my disappointment.
The years have passed, and I try not to ask for anything from anyone, not even omniscient beings of your caliber. I keep my needs small and my wants few. I need nothing in this life, but I do want something for Christmas this year. I want to eat the best sandwich in the world, the greatest concoction between sliced bread to ever grace a plate, and it is only available in one location, and that is where you can help.
Allow me to explain: Sourdough bread brushed with olive oil, stacked with beefsteak tomato and avocado from the farmer’s market. Pan-fried to a golden brown, cut into triangles with pretzels on the side.
These simple ingredients, which I’d had numerous times in some form or fashion, suddenly was the most exotic, delightful, refreshing, and I dare say, joyous culinary experience of my life.
My Grandma Hall had never made this for me before. In fact, this was the first meal she had ever made for me, moments after meeting my adult self for the first time. I told her this was the most perfect thing I’d ever eaten, absolutely perfect.
“It’s just a sandwich, child,” she said. “Calm down!”
It was blissful and I was raised to praise the cook (first rule of food safety is don’t tick off the cook).
I thought it was the very essence of joy. Is this what love tastes like? Was that the secret ingredient? Love?
It must be, because no sandwich has ever compared to that one, not even that glorious Reuben with steak fries from Foster’s on May 12, 1997. Or the Italian BMT from Subway on July 24, 2010, that I wanted to marry because it was spicy, and the pickles were perfect.
Grandma Hall’s Avocado and Tomato Sandwich remains the Undisputed Heavyweight Champion, the G.O.A.T., the epitome of Joy.
I don’t ask for much in this world: family, friends, laughter and good food.
I am just that basic, perhaps. But is it too much to ask for a decent sandwich, just one well-made, yummy sammich for once in my life?
I mean, it’s been really bad, Santa. So very bad.
I was served a turkey and cheese sandwich that lacked both turkey and cheese. Thanks, local mall sandwich store.
Or the crusty baguette that cut my mouth worse than Captain Crunch ever could.
Is a good sandwich that hard to find? I could make my own sandwich, but it wouldn’t be the same. And we both know it would be so perfect that no meal will ever compare.
My Christmas wish is to have the most perfect sandwich again, an avocado and tomato on sour dough, pan fried by my Grandma Hall.
She lives in California, so I’ll need airfare or a seat in that magical sleigh of yours. This might, maybe, perhaps make up for The Rock.
Maybe.
Sincerely,
Stephanie Hall
(Comedian)
Dear Santa,
Any year that a fella qualifies for both unemployment and an Emergency Disaster Loan doesn’t seem like it would have been a good year. And for many, it has not been. Close to 300,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, and I pray for them and their families, and for the thousands more that will contract and/or die in the pandemic.
At midnight on New Year’s Eve, everybody at our house eats 12 grapes in one minute to bring good luck in the coming year. As I am frantically chewing and trying to swallow 12 grapes, I always wonder how many people choke every year trying to get good luck.
It is a tradition we somehow inherited from our Cuban friend. We are not Cuban, but what the heck? Why not adopt the good luck practice of people who have been refugees or lived under a dictator for 60 years?
That is the thing, right? Hope. You have to have hope.
One could look in from the outside and think my eating 12 grapes brought not luck, but disaster. I pretty much lost my job. My way of life changed dramatically.
But that is all I have lost.
I’ve had good luck in this year of dismality. [Editor: I know dismality isn’t a word, but I’m sticking with it.]
My family has had tremendous luck this year. We have not lost anybody to COVID-19. One family member probably had it, but pulled through.
We’ve worn masks. We’ve social distanced. We are lucky, in part, because we have been smart. And maybe some people don’t believe in luck. Maybe they think smart supersedes superstitions. Whatever. Why risk it?
Hope. Smarts. Luck. I’ll take any combination of the three.
I look back on this year and I thank God for hope, luck, smarts, common sense, hard work, family and opportunity.
So, Santa, what I ask for this year is simple. A lot of common sense. Hope. Some luck. And a dozen grapes for everybody on New Year’s Eve.
And toilet paper.
Best,
Bil Lepp
(Author, storyteller and five-time winner of the West Virginia State Liars’ Contest)
Dear Santa,
Hi. It’s your old friend, Stuart.
No, not that one ... the good-looking one, yes.
I have been soooo good this year. I have gotten closer to my family. Have been kind to my friends and neighbors. And most importantly, I have not allowed existential dread to set in my soul.
I would like a new pillow this year, please. My old one is full of tears and primal screams into the void. Also, I could use a new pair of steel-toed boots and some wall plaster.
I don’t want to talk about it.
Anyways, although this year has been difficult for many of us, it is comforting to know that you are up there judging us all in completely binary classifications.
We’ve had enough grey areas.
It’s amazing your ability to break down the numerous hypocrisies of human nature, the personal trials and tribulations, upbringing, stubborn decisions, conflicted feelings and random occurrences into two neat, rigid lists.
It’s almost like YOU were raised on social media!
Keep doing what you’re doing, Santa! The world needs you more than ever these days.
Your friend,
Stuart Frazier (the good looking one)
(Comedian, actor and director)