Laws for Paws: The dogs in our lives

Shortly after I adopted Sadie, I found out she’d been exposed to the Parvo virus and might die. That day my life changed forever. I fell in love for the first time in my life. I knew this love was different and would never end. My love for my dog Sadie filled a missing part inside of me that no one and nothing had ever even come close to touching. Other pet parents know this is true.
Over 63 million Americans have let dogs into their lives and families, according to 2019-2020 data from the American Pet Products Association. It all seems to have happened so suddenly, and maybe the rise of social media and cable television has made it seem so. Could it have been Oprah and Martha Stewart who unabashedly love their dogs?
What transpired to make someone like me, who never had a dog of my own, and millions other pet parents become so crazy in love with our dogs? Or was it more that society became restless and people were searching for consistency and lasting love in an ever changing and often confusing world?
Our devotion to our dogs grows deeper as our dogs grow older. We can’t bear the thought that their lives are flying by seven times faster than ours. We grieve deeply when they are gone. There are pet crematories, pet funeral homes and pet cemeteries. Contemplating the unexpected event that we would die before our dog, we include them in our wills, naming guardians and leaving money for their care.
Every aspect of pets today is big business, but at the heart of it all is that profound bond we have with our canine soul mate. It is that bond that made millions of American let dogs into their homes and lives. It’s that bond that propels us to seek out the best food for them and every other conceivable comfort that makes their life the best possible.
Corporations have let dogs into their corporate culture as brand ambassadors because if people love dogs, and their product/service is associated with a dog, then people will love it, too. Dogs are the perfect spokes “persons” for brand recognition.
Ever hear of a dog getting a DUI and ruining the image of the company they represent? Dogs used in commercials and movies are protected by standards as to how long they can work, their required number of breaks, and other important regulations to insure their health and safety.
The medical field has let dogs trained as special therapy dogs into hospitals, nursing homes and rehabilitation facilities. Hershey Medical Center in Pennsylvania began its Pet Therapy Program in 2005. Certified therapy dogs provide patient comfort and stress relief; mental stimulation; reduce depression and anxiety; lower blood pressure and respiratory and heart rates; and encourage better communication between family members, patients and medical providers.
As much as the legal system has been slow to recognizing pets as essential family members, they have brought dogs into the courtroom and the prison system where they perform very vital services. Dogs provide comfort and support to witnesses, in particular children and victims of crime.
The Children’s Advocacy Center in Mississippi began using a German shepherd named Vachss in the 1990s. In 1994, Vachss received the Hero of the Year award for comforting children. Since then, hundreds of jurisdictions across the country have partnered with various organizations to provide canine comfort in the courtroom.
Dogs are involved in a myriad of programs in schools helping to kick bullying, improve communication with autistic children and reduce stress.
The integration of millions of dogs into our family and society has created countless opportunities for new businesses, professions and products. This growth necessitated creation of regulations and oversight for the services and products provided to dogs, by dogs, as well as laws governing dogs’ behavior in public and in all aspects of life that regulate the actions of their human counterparts.
We let the dogs into our homes and into our hearts, but when we take them out into the larger world, things change. We must be aware of their standing in society and the laws that regulate their behavior and our treatment of them. Most everything we do is governed by legislation that was passed with initial good intentions, and dog law is no different.
When people hear the term “dog law,” the first thing they usually envision is the dog catcher. Dog catchers have evolved into animal control/humane officers that do much more than catch stray dogs. That might not seem important to you as a dog parent, but it’s imperative that you have a good general understanding of what it means to bring a dog into your life, into the public, and your subsequent responsibilities and rights under the law.
Unfortunately, animal law has been slow to change from the view of dogs as property to that of family member. Your dog is your fur child inside your home, but that changes the minute her paws hit the sidewalk. When we bring dogs into our lives, we must also bring an understanding of the laws that will affect our life together.
Study after study has been done about the reasons people love dogs as much as they do. Even after all this, there is no certain conclusion, no definitive answer. Maybe it’s because there are as many reasons we love our dogs as there are people or dogs. Maybe it’s just because they simply love us back. No matter why, that love propels us to take care of them in all aspects, including legal issues. Thus the importance of this column.
As our legal system changes to include fair treatment for companion animals, it is a much-needed change. It’s a small step to make pet parents more aware of the greater consequences for all our pets of a legal system that is antiquated at best in the majority of rulings and laws for companion pets, of the great resources and kindred spirits ready to work for a better world. Sadie has done a very good job at allowing me to put into words what she has taught me with her actions.