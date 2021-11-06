The prompt on the list said, “Go one full day without complaining.”
That seemed simple enough — one full day without complaining. I made it until 9:15 a.m., when I came into the studios at West Virginia Public Broadcasting with a bunch of cookies from Charleston Bread across the street.
“I went in for bagels, but they didn’t have bagels,” I grumbled. “I’d have gotten a scone, but all they had were Parmesan. I hate cheese scones.”
Some problem, right?
I tried again and made it until around 11 in the morning when I happened upon the return of roadwork in front of the newspaper. Workers were busy digging up the street again. There were orange cones and no easy way for me to get to the newspaper’s parking garage.
I didn’t have so much as a quarter on me for a parking meter, not that I felt like I ought to have to pay a dime.
I complained a lot as I circled the block twice and considered what to do. The profanity coming out of my mouth was like an incantation.
Day three of my gratitude challenge didn’t go so well. Neither did day five, where I was supposed to smile more. I got lazy and just forgot.
A week into a month exploring thankfulness and gratitude and I was flailing.
This should be easier, I thought.
Around this time every year, people start posting 30-day thankfulness challenges to coincide with the approach of Thanksgiving. Every day for a month, a bunch of friends on social media will post a sentence or two about something they’re thankful for.
These range from the very serious, like family or Jesus, or the not-so-serious, like pumpkin spice lattes and the availability of clean underwear.
Half the time these get something of an eye-roll for me, not because I doubt the sincerity, but because I don’t know how anyone can manage to stay in the thankful mood, particularly in November.
OK, so maybe I do doubt the sincerity a little.
As the temperatures begin to fall about this time every year, thankfulness and gratitude start looking scarce in my neck of the woods. What I have plenty of is anxiety — lots and lots of worry.
Before Halloween is over, I start counting pennies and wondering if I’ll have enough money for holiday travel, not to mention a Christmas tree and all the things that should go under it — or at least some of them.
I also wonder how long I can go until I absolutely have to turn on the furnace.
The hope is always around Thanksgiving Day, though that never happens. Already at my house, we’re wearing layers and the dogs are looking at me pleadingly to do something about the chill in the air.
Beyond the economic worries that come with the full change of the season, November is when I have to try and figure out what to do with the remaining two weeks of vacation I should have used over the past 10 months.
For a guy whose job often looks like a lot of loitering, I have a persistent problem taking time off — not that I usually go anywhere. Usually, I spend the holidays catching up on yardwork and watching whatever I missed on Netflix.
And I’m not particularly fond of Thanksgiving, the reason for this particular season.
Thanksgiving Day is little more than a speed bump in the race of the holiday shopping season, which sort of underlines much of the anxiety of the next month.
November has so much preparation, so much aggravation and so little pay-off.
So, through the month of November, my task is to learn a little about thankfulness and gratitude at a time when it should seem obvious but is sometimes a chore. Connecting with feelings of gratitude, I’ve read, will make me a kinder, gentler person and improve my life in many ways.
We’re going to put that to the test.
Through the month, I’ll be talking to people about thankfulness and gratitude, which it turns out are not exactly the same thing.
According to the Oxford Dictionary, being thankful is a feeling — you feel thankful for what you have received — while being grateful is more of an action.
Grateful is showing an appreciation of kindness. That’s what I gathered from the dictionary, but some of that feels like splitting hairs since the words are used interchangeably.
To help me feel both grateful and thankful I’ve started a gratitude journal.
Every morning through Thanksgiving, I’ll try to come up with three things I’m grateful for and maybe how I can show that gratitude. A sense of gratitude maybe will lead to feelings of thankfulness.
I’m also following a 30 Days of Gratitude Challenge from the University of Rochester.
Why the University of Rochester?
They were the first 30-day plan I found when I searched online, and the plan seemed like something I could do and didn’t require me to spend a lot of money.
And because this feels like some kind of a diet, it’s not enough that I do positive things, I also have to stop doing some of the casually negative things that maybe aren’t so conducive to feeling grateful — like swearing.
For the duration of November, I’m going to cut back on the “bad words.”
This is a more difficult thing to do than it probably sounds. I’ve got a mouth on me.
I start cussing shortly after I wake up. There are plenty of targets — the time of day, the cold, the dogs taking too long in the yard, the dishes I left in the sink from the night before.
A cloud of low-level obscenities follows me around as I’m preparing for my day and making my first cup of coffee.
I drop another five to 15 four-letter words by the time I’ve finished a half-hour morning workout at CrossFit WV.
The profanity rolls at a steady pace from there until I finally close my eyes at the end of the day.
To help try and force me onto the straight and narrow, I’m instituting a personal swear jar. Every time I catch myself saying one of the seven words you can’t say on television or their marginally cleaner cousins like darn, dang or crap, I’ll throw a coin in the jar.
If somebody else catches me, I’ll throw in two.
Because I’m on a reporter’s salary, we’ll keep it cheap at 25 cents a word. I still have to eat.
At the end of the month, I’ll pass the cash along to someone who could use it. I could give it to charity or just drop whatever cash in a tip jar somewhere.
I started the swear jar later than the gratitude journal and the thankfulness challenge. Really, I started the swear jar just after lunch on the day I wrote this week’s column.
Already, I owe three bucks.
While I’m trying to figure out how to inject a little gratitude and thankfulness into my life, maybe you could help. Send me what you’re thankful for and tips for being a more grateful person.