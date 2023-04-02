Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Marsha and Kendall Waybright and their family have been running Laurel River Club Bed & Breakfast in Jenningston, West Virginia, for almost three years. They are constantly noticing how fascinated people are with the 200-acre educational farm that surrounds the B&B. So much so, that they began the West Virginia School of Traditional Skills.

“We own and operate Laurel Fork Farm, which uses the property that surrounds the B&B for the educational farm, and provides most of the food for the B&B. When we started allowing people to follow us around, they were excited and wanted to come back to learn more,” said Marsha. “This kind of experimental learning is often never forgotten once learned, and so we decided to get more organized and invite other businesses to join in on the fun. This is how I came up with the School of Traditional Skills, because it’s basically skills that are not taught anymore.”

