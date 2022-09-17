So, there they were at long last, at the famed Benagil Cave in Algarve, Portugal, a group of childhood friends from Charleston, along with some college buddies.
“It’s inside, like, a beach cave, and you’re looking out at the ocean,” said DJ Lacy, a graduate of George Washington High and Harvard, and one of the organizers of this summer’s 40-day, post-college international dream trip.
The site is so iconic, it’s a featured Microsoft screen saver. The group of nine had come roughly 3,900 miles for this first leg of their carefully planned journey.
Of course, as anyone who’s ever taken a road trip already knows, the best stories always involve those things that don’t go exactly as planned.
“You’re supposed to swim, like, 100 yards out and around to get to this cave. The only way you can go is either by boat or by swimming,” said Lacy.
“That was just not possible. It was way too wavy and rocky,” said Trenton Pritt, also a George Washington grad who recently walked across the stage at WVU.
“We were going to kayak, but that was also not an option,” he said.
“It looked like we weren’t going to be able to do it,” added Lacy.
But they had come so far. And there were some folks renting paddleboards on the beach.
One thing led to another, and three paddleboards later, “We were in this kind of dicey situation, paddling out there, three people on each board, trying to balance, and the waves were crazy,” said Lacy.
“We made it inside this super-cool cave that all of us had as a screen saver and had been looking at for 20 years. And whoever thought we would all be there together?” he asked.
It was the first “surreal” experience of the venture, but not the last.
For Anthony Mazelon, a GW and WVU grad, the highlight was the 141-foot-long “Stairway to Heaven,” a daring sky ladder that dangles nearly half a mile over a scenic gorge and bridges two soaring mountain peaks — a tempting, iconic via Ferrata for thrill-seekers in Austria’s Salzkammergut resort area.
“It was just an insane ordeal. We made a wrong turn and accidentally went up the wrong side of the mountain. And so we had to climb backwards down this huge rock face. It was one of those things. We were doing it and we were like, ‘How are we doing this right now? We have absolutely no clue.’ But we made it.”
They were so excited, they went back up for a mountaintop celebration – and missed the last gondola.
“So we had to hike an extra two miles back down to our car. And right when we started to hike back down, it started raining.”
It took about seven hours to complete.
“It was, like, one of the hardest things I’ve ever done. But it was so rewarding. It was just great. And then to show everybody the pictures, everybody was in disbelief that we had done it. So that was definitely my top moment of things that we did,” Mazelon said.
The trip itself was an ambitious itinerary: nine people, two cars, 12 countries in 40 days.
The serious planning didn’t get underway until early 2022. But, really, it was four years in the making.
The idea was hatched when three of them, who’d been buddies since their days at John Adams Middle School, took a cross-country, high school graduation trip with other friends before leaving for college back in the summer of 2018.
“For some reason, I didn’t think I’d want to go, and then after I missed out on that and kind of saw how that turned out, I knew I couldn’t miss another one,” said Arpan Kumar, a self-described foodie who graduated from GW and WVU.
“We were in the heart of Portugal in some kind of courtyard, and we found these Portuguese egg tarts [known to the locals there as pastéis de nata]. They were just so good, and I remember looking at that and then looking up at this beautiful city square where there’s this giant statue and just feeling appreciative for where I’m at,” he said.
The thing is, this particular trip required something more than just planning — something many of us long for and don’t always find: an early and shared commitment among the group to staying connected even as their young-adult lives began to take shape and pull them in different directions.
“A lot of time when you transition from high school to college, you kind of lose a lot of your friends. But I’d say that first big trip is one thing that’s kind of kept us close together, ‘cause they’re still my best friends to this day,” said Pritt. “It’s been something we kind of bonded over throughout our entire college career.”
And COVID-19, with its online classes and shuttered dorms, actually gave them all a chance to reconnect while staying back in Charleston with their families.
“West Virginia will always be a home to me. Home is where your people are. And for me, it was easy coming home, staying in touch with those friends,” said Lacy.
“We had similar values, similar outlooks on what we wanted in life, and I think that those align well just to be able to maintain great friendships and be able to go on a trip like this.”
It’s one thing to be friends when you’re sharing classes, sports and daily activities. Staying close as life begins to tug you apart takes effort, they all said.
“I guess I attribute that to the modern age a little bit, being able to be in constant contact while also being apart, just knowing that you’re only a Snapchat or a text away. And being able to, like, find the things that you can do separately together ... like maybe hopping on a video game and getting quality time or maybe just like texting and being sure to plan a trip,” said Kumar.
“It’s a time commitment, and it’s definitely a monetary commitment,” added Mazelon.
“It’s not always easy to take the time out of your day to reach out and check up, but I think everybody really cared about each other and still made an effort to stay active in each others’ lives.”
Of course, who could forget the Schaeffler Mountain Inn in Switzerland, which required a gondola ride followed by a lengthy hike – “through the clouds, basically, all the way to the top of this mountain,” said Pritt.
Or canyoning down a mountain between the French Alps and the French Riviera.
“We were jumping off cliffs, going into little water pools. Strapping on ropes to switch between cliff sides and rappelling down,” said Kumar.
“We’d jump down into a pool, and then, all of a sudden, we’d look up and be like, ‘Hey, there’s a snake like 10 feet in front of you.’”
There’s a good chance these guys will be telling and re-telling these stories to their kids and grandkids some day.
There’s also the reasonable hope that they’ll continue to add more trips and more stories that will keep them connected in the decades to come.
“Everyone should set aside the time to just go do something outside of their comfort zone,” said Kumar. “You need to push yourself to see what you can and cannot do and to make those memories that will last.”
Good advice for the journey of a lifetime.