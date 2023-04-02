There you are again — feeling absolutely exhausted.
You really haven’t exerted yourself that much, though. What’s going on?
Your emotional energy could be at play here — spilling over onto you physically. And a likely culprit may very well be those around you — co-workers, family and friends.
Is there too much drama with those around you? Whether it’s complaining, gossiping or lamenting their lot in life, some people can truly be exhausting.
Chances are, you’re not going to change that other person’s outlook. This is their modus operandi. And you’ve always been there to listen to their continued rants.
If you start to notice the offender is not really interested in solutions to their problems, though, that’s a big red flag. More than likely, they’re getting their strokes by continuing to stir the pot. And, as an innocent bystander, you get pulled right into the stew.
Energy crisis
Now hear this. It’s important you recognize when these actions start to drain you — and then take steps to preserve your energy.
Easier said than done, although you could start with setting some boundaries. Curtail your interactions by setting some limits on the amount of time you’ll engage with Debbie or David Downer. Continued access is what they want, so it’s up to you to accept fewer of the phone calls and lunch invitations.
Another approach is to look at one aspect of the drama. More often than not, it includes the element of gossip. Complaints often revolve around feeling put upon, and chronic complainers have more than their share of this personality trait.
Gossip is tempting. We hear things about people all the time. But where do you draw the line between normal curiosity — and being part of the rumor mill?
Most of us have been the subject of gossip at some point in our lives, and we’ve all felt the sting of humiliation that goes along with it.
On the other hand, we’ve all done some gossiping of our own, and we may have hurt someone’s feelings as a result.
What are the roots of gossip?
Most gossip comes from fear, anger, jealousy or wanting to be “in the know.” The perpetrator wants agreement and validation from others. The burden, then, falls on the listener.
A lot of gossip starts in the workplace. The American Psychological Association has conducted research around the need of employees to vent to co-workers. Even though it can create a toxic environment, gossip has actually been shown to be a bonding tool!
And therein lies the danger. Before you know it, this venom takes on a life of its own and can start to define the culture.
The boomerang effect
Gossiping is the coward’s way of expressing anger, and it’s also a sign they really don’t have enough going on in their own lives. To put someone else down in order to make you feel superior is a classic sign of insecurity.
The gossiper is likely, in time, to feel badly about themselves, according to author Kristin Hutchings. Gossip only offers temporary gratification. It’s not long before the gossiper begins to feel the negative effects on their self-esteem — which may call for the cycle to repeat in order for that adrenaline rush to continue.
So, what can be done about this? Can one person actually make a difference? With time and repetition, the answer is yes.
Going on a gossip-free diet
Watch out for patterns. Don’t put yourself in risky situations.
Stop gossip in its tracks. Don’t take the bait. Make it known you won’t listen to gossip or spread it.
Be courageous and stand your ground. Walk away if you have to. Throw in a question or a comment about the subject that turns the gossip on its head.
Take the “No Gossip” pledge. Build on the popularity of current movements — like the “No Texting While Driving Pledge,” for example, and hold your friends accountable.
Those around you may be skeptical at first. You’ll need to create a new pattern for dealing with this dynamic.
After all, we teach people how to treat us. And the best predictor of future behavior is past behavior. If you’ve taught your group you’ll keep the gossip game going, it’s going to take demonstration after demonstration of the new behavior before you can be effective.
Gossipers need supportive listeners. Don’t feed the vampire!
Your emotional toolbox
Here are some helpful phrases you could use in both the workplace and in your personal life:
- “I don’t think talking about the problems Sue is having behind her back is going to help her.”
- “As Sue’s friends (co-workers), I think we should come up with better ways to support her instead of talking about her.”
- “I know my feelings would be hurt if I knew my friends (co-workers) were talking about my personal problems and spreading things around.”
What goes around comes around
Step onto the “sorry-go-round” at your own risk, cautions the web site www.selfgrowth.com. When you take delight in others’ misfortunes, you’re actually setting yourself up for misfortune. Buddhists would call this karma, while physicists might explain it as energy responding to energy.
If you’re investing your energy into talking crap, you’ve immediately reduced the time and energy available to do the really important things you need to do today. And how many of us complain we simply don’t have enough hours in the day?
Reaping the rewards
When you remove yourself from gossip, the gossipers will likely go somewhere else.
You’ll feel so much better in time, having removed that sense of betrayal and guilt you feel after indulging.
A lot of drama and stress will be eliminated from your life.
Lower the curtain on these dramas. After all, YOU are the director of your life.