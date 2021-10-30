I’ve been watching a TV show called “Ordinary Joe.” The premise is very interesting. It follows a college graduate named Joe throughout the years – looking at his life through three different lenses.
On his college graduation day Joe is faced with a major life decision, involving three paths that his career and relationships could take. The series unfolds by showing how his life turns out from the three different perspectives.
No spoiler alert, although some of the characters in each scenario overlap into the different perspectives. I’ve only watched three episodes. While it’s fascinating in some ways, it can also be a bit confusing. I’m sticking with it, though, because I want to see what happens to Joe as a result of his choices.
Summing it Up
This got me thinking about individual choices we make – and how they can impact the trajectory of our lives.
You may have heard that we’re the “sum total of our choices.” Or that we are where we are in life because of the choices we’ve made.
While choices definitely influence our lives, I don’t think it’s that black-and-white. My research seems to confirm this.
Every day we have choices to make. Some major, some minor. Are you the type that overanalyzes everything? Or do you shoot from the hip? Chances are, you’re somewhere in between.
And how do you go about making your decisions? Here’s one perspective.
“Personally, if I struggle with deciding whether to say yes or no to a certain choice, I ask myself whether my ‘future me’ will hate ‘present me’ for saying yes,” says writer and digital manager Elina Strode.
“If the answer is yes, I say no and take a leap,” continues Strode. “Not that it’s as easy as it sounds. Just have confidence that you made the best decision with the information available.
It’s also helpful to acknowledge that uncertainty is inevitable. One of my soul friends says there are no mistakes, only lessons.
Tough Choices
In her book “Making Choices,” author Alexandra Stoddard reflects on the choices she’s made in her life that have brought her where she is today.
“When I look at these decisions now, I realize my choices have been my means of dealing with the unfolding process of my life,” Stoddard says.
In a perfect world, we’d have the luxury of considering different choices with an open mind. As Stoddard relates, though, there are very painful dilemmas shared by her readers that definitely lend perspective. Many times, things are thrust upon us that we did not choose. And that totally colors the way we deal with the issues in our lives.
Here’s a sampling from Stoddard’s readers:
- Your teenage son is a drug addict, and you must face the prospect of kicking him out of the house.
- Your husband is killing himself with alcohol, and you need to intervene.
- Your mother is in the last stages of terminal cancer, and she has asked you to help her “stop the pain.”
- Your unmarried teenage daughter is pregnant.
- Your stepfather keeps making passes at you.
- You’ve started a business with a friend and discover that the friend is taking money from the till.
- Your newborn son needs a life-support system to keep him alive.
- Your parents have said they won’t go to your wedding if you marry the man you love, who is of a different faith.
- You find out that your sister-in-law is having an affair; and you don’t know if you should tell your brother.
“The tough choices are not fun or easy,” says Stoddard, “but they’re the ones we have to make. When we make a decision, we get in closer touch with our inner life. And we learn to set healthy boundaries. We choose in order to become ourselves.”
Make Your Choices — or Someone Else Will
We can become a product of our choices if we allow ourselves to. It follows that our choices should be a product of who we are, and what we stand for. In many cases individuals don’t have a plan or provision for their lives – and just go with the flow.
When you haven’t developed a blueprint and realize who you are – and what you will tolerate – then someone or something will choose it for you. As human beings, we’re generally averse to change. And, when we sit on the fence too long, an external event often comes along to force a change.
Most day-to-day choices are products of learned behavior, personal needs and our attitude at the time of making the decision. Other influencers include the time, place and the people around you.
So, while we can’t always choose what happens to us in life, we can choose how we react. And the choices that make a significant difference in our lives are the tough ones.
Just like the ones “Ordinary Joe” makes every week.