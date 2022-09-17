Yes, you read that headline right.
You know all about procrastination. But did you know it has a polar opposite?
Procrastination’s evil twin is pre-crastination. The term was coined by psychology professor David Rosenbaum in a study he published in 2014, according to author Nick Wignall.
While the procrastinator delays important tasks too long, the pre-crastinator doesn’t delay unimportant tasks long enough. Huh? What’s wrong with diving right into your to-do list?
The key distinction lies in the difference between important and unimportant. I remember learning a similar concept years ago — “The ABC Method.” This calls for organizing tasks into three levels — A, B and C — from most important to least important.
You know, it just feels so good to quickly cross off those “C” items. What a sense of accomplishment!
And who could blame you? After all, it’s much easier to check your email and make a couple of quick phone calls than to start writing that strategic plan. Or deal with that conflict in the family — much less clean out the garage.
After that momentary sense of accomplishment wears off, though, those “A” tasks still loom large. And that initial feeling gives way to dread.
If you can discipline yourself, though, you may discover some very pleasant side effects. Getting into action is key.
The domino effect — productivity and peace of mind
I just had an “up close and personal” experience that highlighted both of these principles. It has to do with pristine baseboards, sparkling ceilings, productivity and peace of mind. You may be wondering how these are linked.
Last week, my husband John and I hired a crew to deep clean our house. Oh, what a feeling! I was amazed at the difference – from top to bottom.
Our house was already in good shape, as John and I are well organized. However, our fur baby Zoey can’t resist her need to shed. And, even though we love the reward that comes from filling up those canisters on our Shark vacuum, some of it escapes us.
The most amazing part of the process, though, has been the domino effect this has created. As the crew moved furniture and household items to get to those tricky places that attract dust bunnies — from the baseboards to the ceilings — I vowed to be very judicious in which items I allowed to return.
Committing ‘purgery’
With apologies to my attorney friends, I’ve tweaked a legal term to describe my ambition to purge items from our household. Since they’re out in the open, anyway, they’re almost begging us to deal with them.
Do we want to keep the aquarium? How about all those pictures, vases, end tables and DVDs?
Books, papers and files have haunted me for years. Do I really need to keep all those seminar notes? Or papers from graduate school? I’ve told myself these could come in handy for future columns. In reality, though, I tend to research more current information, anyway.
And I haven’t yet taken the plunge from paper books to the Kindle mindset — something John has encouraged me to do, because this system has worked so well for him. Plus, with an e-reader, I’d have my ongoing research library with me at all times.
It’s an inside — and outside — job
While my focus has been on the inside, John has been like a whirling dervish on the outside. Attacking brush on our hillside. Planting ground cover, mulching and landscaping the yard. Installing new bird feeders. And trimming bushes with the fervor of Edward Scissorhands.
One action step we took with the deep cleaning crew ignited the fire. Getting into motion in previously procrastinated areas – without allowing pre-crastination to deter us – made all the difference.
How can you deal with pre-crastination?
The cause of pre-crastination is actually the same as procrastination: the alleviation of painful emotion.
“The urge to procrastinate is always accompanied by a strong, uncomfortable emotion,” explains author Wignall. “Sometimes that’s anxiety; sometimes it’s boredom; sometimes it’s shame.”
Putting off your work until later temporarily makes that uncomfortable feeling go away. While that may feel great in the moment, reality sets in when you realize you still have that big project hanging over you.
Pre-crastination carries the similar reward of making the uncomfortable feeling go away. However, it’s a short-term strategy that lures you into believing you’re being efficient — and drags you down in the process.
Emotional toolbox
- Manage your energy. You were probably taught to manage your time. You know whether you’re a morning person or a night owl, though.
- Schedule sacred time. Important tasks deserve to be done during your peak periods. Schedule meetings, return emails and run errands later if you can.
- Chunk it down. Look at breaking down a daunting “A” list item into bite-sized chunks, and reward yourself along the way.
Awareness is key
- Keep a log to track when pre-crastination shows up in your life, advises Wignall. Does it happen mostly at work – with certain projects or certain people? Or does it show up in your personal life – with parenting or household chores?
- Practice persistence. See your patterns. Slay those dragons.
Double duty
Just keep an eye out for this dynamic duo of procrastination and pre-crastination. Have a little fun noticing when they crop up, and take some inspiration from the following words of wisdom:
“How soon ‘not now’ becomes ‘never.’” — Martin Luther
“Time is an equal opportunity employer. Each human being has exactly the same number of hours and minutes every day. Rich people can’t buy more hours. Scientists can’t invent new minutes. Even so, time is amazingly fair and forgiving. No matter how much time you’ve wasted in the past, you still have an entire tomorrow.” — Denis Waitley
“The trick is in what one emphasizes. We either make ourselves miserable, or we make ourselves happy. The amount of work is the same.” — Carlos Castenada