If you’re feeling empty, you’re not alone.
You may feel this way because something is missing in your life, and you keep trying to fill that hole in your soul. Sometimes you know what is missing. You’ve been through a traumatic event — and this may require the professional help of a therapist.
Other times, it’s just a gnawing feeling. Therapists Kaitlyn Slight and Ashley Eder report that many of their clients feel numb or alone. Their work is not satisfying, their relationships are not fulfilling, and nothing is exciting.
When this happens, you can start to abandon yourself — and try to fill that hole in unhealthy ways — overshopping, overeating, overworking, numbing out in front of the TV or on the computer, drinking, gambling or doing drugs.
This empty feeling could also be attributed to “slowly abandoning ourselves, not listening to our own desires,” says Slight, a marriage and family therapist. If you’re always striving for someone else’s approval, that’s a big drain as well.
There’s also that chronic feeling that you should be doing more. This persistence is a hallmark of our Western work ethic as strive more and more. There’s a tipping point, though, when you keep striving — and you’re never arriving.
The emotional toolbox
Therapists Eder and Slight shared some helpful strategies with Psych Central, a mental health website. I’ve added some recommendations below from my professional experience as well.
- Spend time with yourself every day. Resist the temptation to always turn to the outside world for fulfillment. It’s healthy to get your feelings out, so you might try journaling — for your eyes only. You may be surprised at the clarity you experience after a while.
- Set a timer — for five minutes. Then notice what you feel. You may write “bored” or “sad.” If you have a hard time even naming your feelings, try doing a computer search for “feelings list.”
- Explore the questions below while drinking a cup of tea, journaling or taking a walk:
- Have I been judging myself — or comparing myself to others?
- Do I tell myself positive things – or negative things?
- Are my feelings being considered in my relationships?
- Have I abandoned my healthy practices?
- Am I feeling guilty about things that are out of my control?
- What am I trying to prove – or win?
“Feelings of emptiness can lead to distressing thoughts such as ‘life is not worth living,’ or ‘there is no hope,’” explains Slight. “It’s important to acknowledge your feelings of emptiness, and therapy can help.
“Whether you’re experiencing difficult relationships, suffering from losses or feeling a lack of purpose,” continues Slight, “you are worthy of living a meaningful life.”
A healthy view of emptiness
On the flipside, feeling empty can be viewed as a healthy condition in Asian cultures. Just like an empty vessel, it signals that your mind and senses are ready to receive.
You may have heard the story about the monk who was working with a young apprentice. The young student was eager to learn everything about meditation and a more peaceful way of living.
While serving tea, the monk kept pouring into the student’s cup — even though it was overflowing into the saucer and onto the floor.
The student stepped back and asked why his teacher did not stop pouring. “The cup is like your mind,” said the monk. “It’s too full to absorb anything.”
The Chinese word for emptiness is kong, according to writer Alvin Ang. Kong means the void, the space between breaths, between lines, between lives.
The stories we tell ourselves
The events that happen in our lives, terrible as they may seem, don’t mean anything by themselves. Our minds attribute the concept of “good” or “bad” to the events. And our minds can often go down a negative spiral, exaggerating the facts and distorting the truth. This can lead to extreme anxiety.
Although we can’t always control the events in our lives, we can control our reaction to them. Psychologists use a technique called “cognitive reframing” in which patients are taught to look at things from another perspective.
This technique, explains Ang, helps patients look at the same event with different points of view and has been shown to improve their self-talk and behavior. We are, after all, made up of the stories we tell ourselves.
Tweaking your story
Try reframing your language. Practice saying phrases like “I am feeling angry,” instead of “I am angry.” Or “I am feeling sad,” instead of “I am sad.” While it may not seem that helpful at first, it plants the seed in your brain that these are temporary states — not permanent traits.
Connecting
Viewing the events in your life through a different lens — and looking at reframing your thoughts — can go a long way toward the degree of connectedness or separateness you feel in your internal world. This automatically translates to your external world.
The way you show up in your life definitely impacts the way things show up for you!