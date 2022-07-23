You may be feeling “out of sorts.” Or maybe nothing is jazzing you.
You can’t quite put your finger on it, although there’s a cloud hanging over you. And it doesn’t seem to be lifting anytime soon.
While there’s certainly a difference between feeling down for a short period of time and a diagnosis of clinical depression, there’s a broad spectrum in between.
A gradual downslide
If your feelings are related to things going on in your life, this could be “situational.” If, however, this behavior goes on for a long time, there may be more to it.
Sometimes depression can sneak up on you — beginning with negative thinking. Over time, you can then come to feel those thoughts are an accurate reflection of reality.
Dr. Seth Gillihan, an author and psychology professor at the University of Pennsylvania, has relayed his own experience when he slipped into a state of depression.
“I had developed the telltale signs, including a negative view of myself as a loser,” says Gillihan.
“In hindsight, it’s obvious I was thinking like a depressed person. At the time I simply believed in my self-loathing thoughts — until I finally realized they were being driven by my mood. If this could fool me, it could fool anyone.”
How is it possible not to know when depression is present? There are a number of factors.
Not sad, just numb
While it’s a common association, a depressed person does not always have feelings of sadness. Lots of people feel more numb than sad. They may have lost interest in things they used to enjoy — without noticing a shift in their emotional state.
The development of symptoms may not be detected from day to day or week to week. Small changes can take place over time. You may notice you don’t have as much energy. Changes in appetite and focus could be chalked up to poor sleep or increased stress.
One day you may notice you don’t have as much energy. And then a few weeks later, you feel crankier than usual. If these two symptoms had shown up at the same time, you may have connected the dots. When they’re spread out over time, though, it’s not so easy to see.
Meanwhile, your mood, energy and view of yourself continue to dip. And then one day, you finally look at yourself and barely recognize the person you see, as the cumulative changes become obvious.
Different strokes for different folks
Two depressed people may not have any symptoms in common. Dr. Gillihan illustrates some points in Psychology Today with two case studies that show up very differently.
He describes Robin as feeling really low, having insomnia, suffering from a loss of appetite, struggling with concentration and being so miserable she’s considering ending her life. On the other hand, Terry doesn’t feel noticeably down, but has no interest in anything. He’s sleeping 12 hours a day, but is still fatigued and feels completely worthless.
As different as these two examples are, they are both consistent with depressive disorder. Symptoms vary from one individual to another as well. One person may be completely unable to function, while another is able to carry out responsibilities.
In fact, mild forms of depression are often undetectable due to individuals striving hard to keep lots of balls in the air – and not stopping to deal with major underlying issues.
No apparent reason
When you experience major life changes — a death, divorce or a major illness — it’s easier to understand how feelings of depression could be triggered. When this happens for no apparent reason, though, it’s much more difficult to see a connection.
You may have a genetic predisposition toward depression, or you may be sensitive to seasonal shifts. Depression can also be triggered as a result of expectations that are not met, resulting in lifestyle changes.
For example, consider the case of a co-worker who found a better job and accepted it. This should have brought an improvement in mood.
However, he left behind a solid group of friends at his previous office, and his commute is now more stressful. This lifestyle change could be a situational trigger for depression to set in.
Taking the next steps
Depression can affect all areas of your life, making you feel as though everything is falling apart. You’re not sleeping well, you’re irritable, your motivation is gone, nothing seems fun anymore, etc. Putting these struggles under a single umbrella and investigating whether all of them may be contributing to depression makes them more manageable, according to Dr. Gillihan. “Instead of 15 problems,” you have one, and it’s easier to tackle a single issue.”
While I’m focusing this column on potential explanations for a downward mood spiral, I need to raise a caution flag regarding cases of clinical depression with entrenched behavioral patterns. The purpose of this article is to raise a level of self introspection in relation to behavioral changes for which a cause may not be immediately apparent.
If depression is indicated, seek out a counselor or therapist. Treatment methods vary widely. Talk therapies have strong research evidence for alleviating milder cases of depression, for example. A few weeks of cognitive behavioral therapy, according to Dr. Gillihan, can often have favorable effects on situational depressive conditions, for example.
Other situations may require more intense therapy, particularly if there are ingrained patterns.
Taking the time — and making the effort — to determine whether your lingering symptoms may be rooted in depression could serve you well in exploring steps for positive change. On the other hand, if your “down” feelings are related to current events in your life, pay attention to how these are affecting you.
After all, knowing what you’re dealing with is half the battle.