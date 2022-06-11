“Let’s do lunch.”
How often have you heard this? And how convinced are you that it will happen?
Those lunches don’t just plan themselves, you know! While everyone’s intentions may be good, someone has to follow up and make the arrangements.
In any given relationship or group, there is always one person who makes things happen. Laura Vanderkam, author of several time management books, including Off the Clock and 168 Hours, explains this to a tee below.
“Everyone says, ‘Hey, we should get together!’ But this person suggests meeting next Saturday at the museum since the forecast calls for rain. Talk about a planner!
Herding the cats
If you’re reading this, that person is likely YOU. You probably have lots of balls in the air, and you’re use to “herding the cats.”
Which is fine if you take up the banner willingly — and are not too controlling with your actions. If you start to resent this, though, it’s time to stop and take stock.
If you’re not the planner in your relationships, you may not realize everything that goes into making that event happen. As Vanderkam says, “It may seem challenging to imagine something you’d like to do in the future, think of the people you’d like to do it with (and who would probably want to do it as well), and coordinate schedules and logistics to make it happen.
“We don’t stop to consider that the intricate planning required to organize group activities is a skill. Saying anyone can do it is kind of like saying anyone can sing the Hallelujah Chorus or write a sonnet in iambic pentameter or make Beef Wellington.”
Why am I doing all the work?
You may have guessed I’m a big planner in my relationships – sometimes to a fault — as I struggle with “living in the moment” ad making sure we get that restaurant reservation for Friday night.
While I’m happy to do this, there are times when things can get second guessed — even after you’ve received everyone’s input. And that’s when it can get frustrating.
“You might wonder why other people don’t do as much — or even any, of the planning,” observes author Vanderkam. “You might wonder if they’re as invested in the friendship as you are.”
Then again, everyone has his or her gifts. Not everyone is as good with logistics and coordination as you are.
No question about it, though. It’s work, even when it involves fun things. As Vanderkam says, coordinating human beings is never a seamless process. Not to mention varying restaurant schedules. Which ones are closed on Mondays? Are they just open for dinner — and not lunch? Do they take online reservations, or do I need to wait until 5:00 several nights before to call?
For those of you on the other side of the equation, it’s okay to suggest that the planner “chill out” if he or she is getting too obsessed. This can happen, and the planner can look like — and act like — a control freak. Ask me how I know!
Fair’s in August
“Is it fair?” asks Vanderkam. “Maybe not, but here’s the thing. If you extend invitations to people and they keep saying yes, then they want to spend time with you. If they didn’t want to see you, they’d either say they were busy, or take a long time to respond.
“Since they keep saying yes, they are excited about your plans. You want to see them, they want to see you; and thanks to your plans, this is happening. All is good.
If you decide you don’t want to continue in this planning mode — and hope someone else will step in to fill the void — you may be waiting for a while. You teach people how to treat you, and they’ve become used to your organizational efforts.
What are the tradeoffs?
Don’t be surprised if you don’t see your friends for weeks or months, says Vanderkam. Sure, you didn’t have to check your calendar, make phone calls, send texts or make reservations. But you didn’t get to see your friends, either. Was that better?
“It’s far better to accept that it’s okay to be the planner,” Vanderkam says. “Think about why you enjoy hanging out with your friends. Maybe it’s their sense of humor, or energy, or the way someone always asks the right questions.”
Then there’s that person who is the content creator. They’re always up on the latest movies, books and Netflix binge reviews.
One of my “pods” is a group of four women, and we do FaceTime calls every few weeks — since one member lives out of the country. Rather than having the same person coordinate all our busy schedules and come up with a good match for our call, we rotate the responsibility.
Since this person is the “glue” that holds us together, we affectionately came up with the nickname, Elmer, to designate the responsibility. If we ever get off track, we can always ask, ”Who’s our Elmer this month? It’s a playful way to keep the ball rolling.
Just appreciate your contributions in the same way others (hopefully) appreciate what you bring to the table. “The get together wouldn’t happen without your contribution,” observes Vanderkam, “but it wouldn’t be as much fun without your friends and what they bring to the table. It all comes out all right in the end.”
Go, Elmer!