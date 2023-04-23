The Three Bs
Just like “The Three Rs” we learned in early education, I’ve found a lot of our lifelong desires can be boiled down to “The Three Bs.” A desire to:
1. Be-lieve
2. Be-long
3. Be loved
We all want something to believe in — and something to belong to. And we all want to be loved.
This falls into our purpose and mission-in-life piece. How we go about getting there varies as widely as our personalities. I believe a big part of the dysfunction we experience – individually and collectively – has to do with misguided efforts to attain these three things.
Take the “lone wolf” dissidents who lash out in random settings like shopping malls and restaurants, for example. While they, obviously, are disturbed individuals, it’s usually noted in those post-tragedy interviews that they were loners. How many times have we heard, “He always kept to himself.”
This is not to say one needs to be a social butterfly in order to attain The Three Bs. In fact, introverted individuals draw strength from within — and are often highly evolved and secure. It’s just that those who are alienated from the rest of society – either as the result of trauma or from self-inflicted tendencies – tend to be the ones that go over the edge.
Of the vast amount of research available on “well-adjusted” individuals, there’s a growing consensus that relationships contribute greatly to our sense of happiness – and may actually be the leading factor. So, it stands to reason that those who have difficulty sustaining relationships may come up on the flipside of this equation.
I believe the increased awareness of cyber bullying is definitely a step in the right direction, particularly as it relates to young people looking to find a way to believe, belong and be loved – when their brains are not even fully developed and they’re venturing out into an uncertain world.
The intense desire to join cults – or even terrorist groups – could be borne out of The Three Bs. If one doesn’t find his or her way under healthy circumstances, there are certainly groups who prey upon those vulnerabilities.
Revisiting ‘The Three Bs’ throughout life
Fast-forward to middle age and beyond. While scenarios shift throughout our life cycles, our basic tenets will likely have a common thread. Trust and faith have starring roles here, and life experiences through The School of Hard Knocks make cameo appearances.
And then there’s the rule of reciprocity. We’ve all heard that to have a good friend, you need to be a good friend. It’s like the riddle about the primary relationships in our lives. “How do you spell marriage? W-O-R-K.”
I’d actually extend that to all important relationships. Just like any investment you make – of your time, money or resources – relationships need nurturing. And that has everything to do with your return on those investments.
A knowingLet’s face it: We’re all busy, and things go in cycles. It’s that yearning, though, that someone has your back — and is your soft place to fall — that helps form a foundation of sustainability. That “knowing.”
I belong to a group of college friends called “The Little Chillers.” We’re spread across the country – from Florida to Texas to West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania. We had a “Big Chill” get together 10 years after we graduated from college, and every year since then we’ve had a “Little Chill” or two. Sometimes spouses or children even join us.
These friendships evolved in our formative years as we were each getting ready to make our way into the world. They’ve endured through lots of triumphs and tragedies. And they’re sustainable.
We believe in each other. There’s no question we belong to the group. And we love one another. Even though we may only get together once or twice a year, we have that “knowing.”
Indifference
Maybe things get squishy these days because we have so many options. There’s always a back door. While this can result in more freedom of choice, it can also result in indifference, noncommitment and leaky margins.
I got into a spirited discussion this past week about things that divide us and things that unite us as a country. We covered everything from the demonstrations of the ‘60s and ‘70s to the unity felt by Americans after Sept. 11.
Those who didn’t live through this turmoil found it hard to relate to how one could feel such fervor. And we lamented the fact that the unity discovered after 9/11 didn’t last as long as we would have liked.
Questions and answers
We all need to find our way to the principles that give us purpose in our lives. The Three Bs represent one way of looking at the puzzle. For me, it’s a simple formula that takes in many layers, often punctuated more by question marks than periods.
At the beginning of each New Year, I bring out a favorite book with messages for each day, “Simple Abundance.” It has a line I always remember in the preface: “With some years there are questions. And with other years there are answers.”
I determined some answers one year when I developed my personal statement: “My purpose in life is to spread my enthusiasm and passion for living to empower others.” When I’m living my life on purpose, everything flows easily and effortlessly (e-squared, as I like to call it).
My friend Kemp and I have had some philosophical discussions that also end in inquiries, rather than answers:
Did you live enough?
Did you laugh enough?
Did you love enough?
If so, you’re likely living your life on purpose!