Pop quiz: What’s one of the first things you do every morning?
I’ll bet “check my phone” was in the top three. Right up there with “going to the bathroom” and “getting my coffee.”
I was challenged this past week to look at things a little differently. You see, your brain is in its most creative mode when you first wake up — after a night’s sleep of processing events through your subconscious mind.
Ever notice how many ideas you get in the shower? That’s because it’s often one of your first activities in the morning.
Research shows that the brain — specifically the prefrontal cortex — is most active and creative following sleep. The key to expanded awareness lies in harnessing this energy for your greatest potential.
Your morning routine
A common tendency is to immediately plug into the external world upon awakening. Reading or listening to news summaries, processing emails, etc. When you do this, though, you automatically place yourself in a reactive mode.
The challenge I encountered this past week has to do with putting those activities on hold for a few minutes — and choosing to exercise my creative muscle. The suggestion is to grab a legal pad or journal and do some “stream-of-consciousness” writing or “thought dumping “ for five or ten minutes.
This helps to clear out the cobwebs and pave the way to greater clarity. Many inventors have used this process over the years.
Don’t think about what you’re writing — just dump out your thoughts. “The cat just walked by. He didn’t return my phone call. Maybe I can reschedule that appointment.”
Author Julia Cameron is known for her work in this arena with her book, “The Artist’s Way.” Her method, “Morning Pages,” advises the stream-of-consciousness writing of anything that enters you mind. “I need to stop at the grocery store. I didn’t get enough sleep last night. I forgot to put gas in the car.”
Developing a discipline
With practice, your mind welcomes this clearing out of extraneous thoughts, and insights start to occur. Then the magic begins.
And there’s no need to keep these written thoughts after you’ve gotten them down on paper. In fact, it could be counterproductive to go back and analyze what you’ve written. That’s not the purpose. The purpose is to get you to focus on output — rather than clogging your mind with input — first thing in the morning.
Barring any emergencies — that generally come in a more urgent form such as a text message or a voice mail that you’ll see on the cover screen of your smartphone — see if you can refrain from checking social media, email or the news for a few minutes.
The new Vitamin C
You may want to try this experiment of harnessing that massive dose of Vitamin C — creativity — to feed your own soul, instead of letting it slip away in response to external forces.
Mornings can be hectic, although it’s a good bet you’ll get a huge return on your investment if you can devote 10 minutes, within 10 minutes of waking up, to you — and YOU alone.
Chances are, that email can wait 10 minutes. And, after exercising your creative muscle, you may even have a more inspired response. With consistent practice, you’ll likely find ideas and inspiration come to the surface more quickly.
Think of it as a window of opportunity. If your brain is in its most creative state first thing, don’t YOU deserve to be the beneficiary of that energy?