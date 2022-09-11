Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Say what you mean — and mean what you say. It sounds so simple. Then why is it so hard?

It may well depend on how you’re “wired.” Some of you are very quick to speak what’s on your mind — bulldozing your way through conversations. Others hold way back — sugarcoating your comments. And some of you are in between.

Stories you might like

©2022 Linda Arnold Live Life Fully, all rights reserved. Linda Arnold, M.A., M.B.A., is a syndicated columnist, psychological counselor and founder of a multistate marketing company. Reader comments are welcome at linda@lindaarnold.org For information on her books, go to lindaarnold.org or Amazon.com.

Tags

Recommended for you