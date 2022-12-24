Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

You may be celebrating Christmas or Hannukah right now. Or anticipating Kwanzaa.

And these holidays can trigger all kinds of feelings in us – joy, nostalgia, happiness and sadness. Often, it can be an emotional roller coaster!

Stories you might like

©2022 Linda Arnold Live Life Fully, all rights reserved. Linda Arnold, M.A., M.B.A., is a syndicated columnist, psychological counselor and founder of a multistate marketing company. Reader comments are welcome at linda@lindaarnold.org For information on her books, go to lindaarnold.org or Amazon.com.

Tags

Recommended for you