“Seasons change, and so did I. You need not wonder why.”
Those lyrics from an old song by The Guess Who band speak volumes. You may think the upcoming season has to do with falling leaves, football and cooler temperatures, although there’s much more.
Cycles and rhythms. They’re all part of nature — as well as our lives.
Reason, season or lifetime
Then there are seasons in our lives that have to do with relationships, and you can bet they go through similar evolutions as winter and spring.
Awhile back, I had a reunion to attend, and I began thinking about the people I’d see and wondering where their lives had taken them.
Although I have a strong sense and fondness of the past (thanks to my childhood historian and best-friend-since-kindergarten, Patty), I’m also aware of the need to stay in the present. Which got me thinking about all the friendships and acquaintances we form in our lives.
You may be familiar with the poem “Reason, Season or Lifetime.” People come into your life for various purposes. When you figure out which one it is, you’ll know what to do for each person.
Is there a reason?
When someone is in your life for a reason, it’s usually to meet a need you’ve expressed. They’ve come to assist you through a difficulty — to aid you physically, emotionally or spiritually. They may seem like a godsend, and they are.
Then, without any wrongdoing on your part, this person will say or do something to bring the relationship to an end. Sometimes they die. Sometimes they walk away. Sometimes they act up and force you to take a stand. Or you subconsciously do something that puts distance between the two of you.
What you must realize is that your need has been met, your desire fulfilled. Their work is done. The prayer you sent up has been answered, and now it’s time to move on.
Has the season changed?
Some people come into your life for a season — to share, learn or grow with you. They bring you an experience or make you laugh. They teach you something you’ve never known. They usually give you an incredible amount of joy.
Believe it. It is real. But only for a season.
The Lifetime Channel
Lifetime relationships teach you lifetime lessons — things to build upon for a solid emotional foundation. Your job is to accept the lesson, love the person and put what you’ve learned to use in all other relationships and areas of your life.
Shifting sands
Relationships all have a purpose, and this framework helps to put them into perspective. I heard about a “military brat” whose family moved a lot during her childhood. She was always leaving friends – or getting left. It was never easy.
There were always tears, followed by sadness and loneliness. “You keep in contact for awhile,” she relayed, “and then one day one of you stops writing. There’s no fight, no reason. You both just stop.”
Friendships, like primary relationships in our lives, take investment – from both sides. Things ebb and flow, depending on life circumstances.
Parents with a new baby, for example, don’t have the time or inclination to get together spontaneously or party as much. Friends who are working full time and going to school — or tending to elderly parents — also have other priorities.
This may result in new boundaries being set. And there’s the rub. Often, this happens as a matter of course, and the people involved don’t acknowledge it — resulting in confusion and hurt feelings.
Sometimes your friend withdraws, and you’re left wondering why. It may have nothing to do with you, yet it’s hard not to wonder. You’ve heard the clichés: “It’s not about me; it’s about her.” “Maybe he’s just not that into you.”
Looking inside
Which is not to say you don’t need to examine your own accountability in any situation that’s puzzling. If it’s not immediately apparent, dig deeper to find out. If you’re satisfied this is not the case, then don’t give the situation any more energy than it deserves.
Easier said than done, though. I’d venture to say many of you go to the other extreme and beat yourselves up about your role in any misunderstanding.
Spill on aisle 10
Then there’s the cleanup — or the moving-ahead phase. This can be the most awkward of all. How do you put the toothpaste back in the tube?
That’s where honest communication comes in, although you may have a tendency to just let nature takes it course and sweep things under the rug.
With any given relationship, you need to decide what’s healthy for you. Friendships take nurturing; and sometimes there’s just not enough bandwidth, regardless of your good intentions.
Over time, a friend may have become so needy they suck the living daylights out of you. Maybe it’s time to evaluate whether your collective purpose has been fulfilled. Or, maybe you need to double down and make the necessary time to energize this relationship.
If you find yourself on the receiving (or, more accurately, non-receiving) end of this equation, take time to examine things. You can either let the relationship wane naturally – and die a slow death – or get some clarity around the situation and address it.
Chances are the friendship may have been for a reason — or a season — and it has served its purpose. Remember — that’s not a bad thing.
Feel free to email me (address below) for a copy of the “Reason, Season or Lifetime” poem.
And here’s to embracing all the changing seasons in our lives!