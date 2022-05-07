Anger doesn’t always look the same.
It can be disguised as sarcasm. Or criticism. Or jealousy. A lot of us are angry and don’t even know it.
Maybe you just have an unsettled feeling. While I’m a “glass half full” kind of person, I also respect the need to process feelings. Otherwise, you can end up in a state of denial.
How are you?
Chances are, when you ask this question you get one of two types of responses:
- “Fine.”
- A litany of aches, pains and everything that’s going wrong.
Between these extremes, there’s a lot of middle ground. And you may want to experiment with a little more authenticity.
F-I-N-E. Could it stand for Frantic, Insecure, Neurotic and Evasive?
That’s what a seminar instructor told me years ago. She cautioned against using the common term, saying it had little meaning and was probably not true. Or, at least, there are more descriptive answers.
Yet, lots of folks walk around masking their true feelings because they want to appear strong – or retain the title of being the upbeat, bubbly one.
We go through this charade every day. And, while you may not want to bare-it-all in public, some self-introspection can be helpful.
Emotional toolbox
In terms of dealing with anger, there are lots of methods – burying it, lashing out, blaming someone else or staying in a state of denial:
- Bury it. Shove it into a tiny box deep inside. Deny its existence.
- Lash out. Mow down anyone in your path.
- STOP. Interrupt the pattern.
Burying it will only cause the anger to bubble to the top in other ways. Lashing out – and blaming others – does not get to the root of the situation and could be very harmful.
No doubt you’ve heard lots of techniques for dealing with anger – counting to ten, waiting before responding, doing deep breathing exercises, relaxation, etc.
I’m not going to repeat those. I’m choosing to concentrate on two simple steps – and then offering some insights on how we get ourselves into these tailspins in the first place.
Label the feeling
By labeling the feeling, you take away the “charge” it has on you. “Hello: Jealousy. Fear. Anger.”
In this way the emotion does not define you. It’s only a feeling you’re experiencing. Honor the fact that the emotion is there.
When you do this, you’re also honoring yourself as a whole – realizing that the anger is just a feeling and giving yourself permission to move through it.
Anger is caused by unmet needs
The need is never “to be angry.” Think about the example of “hangry.” When you’re experiencing this, you’re not actually angry. You’re just hungry. The solution is to eat.
Of course, there are minor forms of irritation and anger — long checkout lines at the grocery store, heavy traffic, etc. Putting things into perspective and injecting a bit of gratitude can help here.
And then there are deep-seated patterns that may have been caused by a bitter divorce, a sense of betrayal or a scenario in which you’ve defined yourself as the victim. Then you find yourself ruminating – repeating the situation in your mind over and over.
The Flip/Switch Technique
I like the Flip/Switch Technique for interrupting an anger pattern.
When you find yourself dwelling on an issue, just visualize a stop sign in your mind. Interrupt the negative pattern. And switch to a neutral image – like a pet, child or something that gives you pleasure.
I’m not saying this will solve the problem. Far from it. All you’re doing is getting to a neutral objective place in your thinking. Then you can take another step. Nothing constructive can take place in the heat of anger.
When you break down your feeling of anger in this way, you can often peel off the layers to get to the core unmet need. Depending on the severity of the situation, therapy may be necessary.
Then it’s your choice to get into action to make a change – or to accept the situation.
And to be okay with either decision. The misery comes when you stay on the fence.
Take off the mask
You could be putting a lot of pressure on yourself without realizing it. It’s a heavy burden to continue hiding behind a façade – pretending everything is all right.
There’s power in putting down your superhero cape, being vulnerable and sharing your truth. You don’t have to hide, pretend or feel bad about not always being the strong one.
When you label your anger as a feeling, it helps to break the hold it has on you. The more you practice this awareness, the better you’ll become at recognizing these triggers.
Just take stock of how many times you use sarcasm. Or rush to judgment or criticism. Note: these can be internal rumblings as well.
Sometimes that inner critic can be the loudest voice of all!