Ahhhhhh ... that vacation feeling. Toes in the sand and tropical sunsets definitely recharge the batteries!
The traditional summer-vacation season is behind us. If we’re lucky, though, we can still relive some of the positive vibes before they wear off completely!
One of my favorite things about a recent vacation was a group of festive folks called “The Joy Squad.” They made regular rounds to our pool — handing out Popsicles, offering to clean our sunglasses and creating chances to win fun prizes.
And they certainly had the right name, along with a most-appropriate motto: “Happiness Starts Here.”
Which got me thinking of how to keep this feeling alive. The Joy Squad really did very simple things. As soon as I saw Jocelyn, Luis or Lizbeth heading our way, I immediately got a smile on my face.
And it reminded me that it’s the little things, if noticed every day, that really bring us the most joy. Sure, the major milestones — graduations, weddings, births and promotions — leave their marks on our lives. How often do they occur, though? And what sustains us in between?
Sparking joy
The concept of joy has popped up on my radar a lot lately, so I decided to pay attention.
Definitions of joy include “a feeling of great pleasure; bliss; delight.” Joy doesn’t depend upon external events — or whether things are going well. Joy can even exist in the midst of difficulties.
Years ago I learned six principles from the book, “Simple Abundance,” that lead to joy. They’re classic touchstones I refer to often. The author, Sarah Ban Breathnach, explains that when we develop the following disciplines in our lives — in this particular order, since they build upon one another — the natural result is more joy:
- Gratitude
- Simplicity
- Order
- Harmony
- Beauty
- Joy
You may be familiar with the popular book on the Japanese art of decluttering and organizing, “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up.” One of its key concepts is examining all the stuff in our lives (clothes, books, papers, sentimental items, etc.) and asking the question, “Does this spark joy?”
I’ll admit the author, Marie Kondo, has some radical theories for discarding items (although it’s often extreme actions that jump start us into motion). As a consultant, Kondo has worked with thousands of clients to organize environments that yield more productivity and peace.
Her Kon-Mari Method is based on the flow of energy in our lives. The act of clearing out and creating more space in our environment not only removes physical excess, but it can also break down emotional barriers that have kept us stuck in old patterns — and allow for new energy to enter.
It’s the little things
Quick: What does the cool side of the pillow have in common with finding money in a coat pocket? They both rank among the little things in life that bring us joy.
With increased awareness comes increased appreciation. Who knew that hitting a bunch of green lights in a row could contribute to the quality of your life if you just paid a little more attention?
That’s exactly the premise of “The Book of Awesome.”
“With so much sad news and bad news pouring down on us,” explains author Neil Pasricha, “it’s fun to stop for a minute and share a universal high five with the rest of humanity.”
Make a joyful noise
Maybe you think these little things are all coincidences. And some of them may be. I find, however, when I acknowledge them in a playful way, more of them show up. Synchronicity is a beautiful thing.
In case you think these things happen to other people — and not you — I invite you to try a little experiment. Take time this week to stand back and be an observer in your own life. Watch what happens.
When you spot a joy maker, jot it down in a pocket “joy journal”:
- Getting that perfect parking spot — with time already on the meter.
- A cute puppy wagging its tail at you.
- Finally remembering a name that’s been on the tip of your tongue.
- Spotting your suitcase coming out of the luggage chute.
- Noticing a beautiful flower.
- Getting a handwritten note in the mail.
These things are happening around us all the time. If it doesn’t feel like they’re showing up in your life, maybe it’s because that’s not where you’re putting your focus. Human nature has us hurtling through the day, crossing things off our lists. The downside is we can fail to notice those goodies that make the journey more fun.
When the momentum really gets going, you can find yourself on a roll. We’re all operating on vibrational frequencies, and the energy you put out comes back to you. Watch out — that vending machine may just give you two items instead of one!
Of course, energies ebb and flow. And there’s that equilibrium thing. It’s just fun to play with this concept and watch what shows up. Things may not change overnight — or in the areas you think they should. With consistent gratitude for the goodies around you, though, you’re inviting more of them to occur:
- Hearing your favorite song on the radio
- Picking up both a “Q” and a “U” at the same time in Scrabble
- Scoring an airline row with an extra seat beside you
- Finding a dime in the parking lot
Joy to the world
So, in between those major milestones, stop to savor all the awesome things that happen to you every day.
I’m even counting the blessing that I got the Joy Squad T-shirt (courtesy of my husband, John, winning one of those prize games!) I can always wear it to remind me the joy is in the journey.
And that “happiness starts here.”