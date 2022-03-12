If you could magically add an hour or two to each day, would you do it? I’m thinking most of you said “yes.” Who doesn’t need more time?
Do any of these thoughts ring a bell:
- If I just had a little more time, I’d work out every day and prepare healthier meals.
- If I just had a little more time, I’d spend it with my loved ones.
- If I just had a little more time, I’d finally write that book, start my own business and sort all those digital photos on my phone.
These are just a few examples cited by author, speaker and coach Sinem Gunel. Gunel notes that life often feels like a race we can’t keep up with because time is passing so quickly.
“Instead of ‘having more time,’ what we ultimately want is to have more space for the things we love – our friends, family and hobbies,” explains Gunel, co-founder of Personal Growth Base, a website dedicated to personal development (www.personalgrowthbase.com).
“Life is a game of time tradeoffs,” says business author Thomas Oppong (www.learn.thomasoppong.com) When you spend time on anything, Oppong explains, you’re literally spending part of the daily inventory you have.
How is your time portfolio?
“Those who think of time as an asset invest it differently from those who are not intentional about time,” says Oppong. When you say yes to anything worth your time, you’re making a wise investment.
On the other hand, when you say yes to everything, what are you saying no to? And how much of your life’s energy are you using up? You can have all the time in the world. Without energy, though, you can’t really use that time to do what you want.
The truth is time works differently for each of us, Gunel reminds us.
“I have different goals, strengths, responsibilities and weaknesses than you,” she says, “so I might naturally use my time differently than you do. The good news is that there are common rules that can work for all of us, no matter where we are and what we want.”
Start thinking about time differently
Instead of always chasing more time, start to think about the way you allocate your time.
Of course, this isn’t always under your control. Many have demanding jobs and extended family responsibilities. You may be caring for a sick family member or working two jobs to make ends meet.
The key is to prioritize how we spend our life’s energy. Time management expert Alan Lakein, author of the bestseller “How to Get Control of Your Time and Your Life,” boils it down to this:
Time = Life. Therefore, waste your time and waste your life; or master your time and master your life.
“How do you distribute your 24 hours,” asks Gunel. “Have you made quality time for your work, social life, meaningful activities and intellectual growth? Which area of your life is suffering? And how can you change that?”
Time is not unlimited.
“Time is a circus, always packing up and moving away,” observes Ben Hecht, an American screenwriter, journalist and novelist. Thinking of time as a finite resource makes it easier to question how you use it.
If you had more time, how would you use it? What if you could do that thing you mentioned – even though you don’t magically have more hours in the day?”
Do you have too many priorities?By definition, priority is singular. A priority is the one thing that’s more important than anything else, explains Gunel.
And yet, we see all kinds of articles on managing multiple priorities. It’s even become a key question in job interviews.
“We have 15 yearly goals, ten priorities for each month and a dozen tasks on our to-do lists,” observes Gunel. “As a result, we fail at most of them, end up feeling frustrated and start all over with fresh New Year’s resolutions by the end of each year.”
So, how can you stop this vicious cycle? Pare down your list and focus.
Business management expert Peter Drucker, often called the “founder of modern management,” extols the virtues of being effective instead of being efficient.
“Efficiency is doing the thing right,” says Drucker. Effectiveness is doing the right thing.”
When are your peak energy times?
Our energy levels vary throughout the day. Get to know the times you’re most productive, and schedule your tasks accordingly. Of course, you can’t always be in control of when your boss calls a meeting or your child or grandchild needs your full attention.
As much as possible, though, being mindful of your own energy peaks and valleys can help you tremendously with scheduling.
“If you’re most alert and creative in the early hours of the day, it makes sense to use that time for the most challenging tasks of the day,” says Gunel. “If you spend your high-energy hours tackling smaller tasks like responding to emails, you’ll likely lack the mental capacity to tackle more complex tasks later in the day.”
Yet, how many of us respond to email messages early in the day? Maybe there’s a way you could “triage” the urgent messages and tend to the others later. It may feel good to cross some things off your list, although that major project is still looming.
“Eat your daily frog” is a concept I learned several years ago. It graphically underscores the concept of tackling the hardest thing first. You’ll have a great sense of accomplishment, and the rest of the day will go more smoothly.
What is your one thing?
In his book “The One Thing,” author Gary Keller, founder of the international real estate company, Keller Williams, claims that you only need one question to gain clarity about what to do next to achieve your goals:
What’s the ONE thing I can do, such that by doing it everything else will become easier or unnecessary?
As Gunel explains, if you spend your day, week or month working on your “one thing,” you know it was a good day, week or month.
If, however, you spend too many days without working on your one thing, you’re probably just wasting your time by keeping yourself busy.
Bottom line: Find out what your one thing is and put it on top of your to-do list as often as possible, concludes Gunel. This is the task that should make you happiest, healthiest and wealthiest in the long run.