So, you think no one in your extended circle is a narcissist or a sociopath?
Or, have you informally diagnosed a number of those who have “done you wrong” into these categories?
The accurate answer probably lies somewhere in the middle. When I picked up a copy of “The Sociopath Next Door” several years ago, I was astounded to learn that one in twenty-five people could be classified as sociopaths. And that comes from Harvard psychologist Martha Stout, the author.
According to Stout, 4% of ordinary people – one in 25 – has an often-undetected mental disorder. It’s the hallmark of a sociopath — possessing no conscience. Research for Stout’s book came primarily from case studies and 25 years of experience dealing with clients who have been harmed by sociopaths.
Sociopaths have a keen ability to manipulate, and they live to dominate and win. I’m not sure about the one-in-25 statistic, although it propelled me to research the topic further.
Confessions of a Sociopath
We seem to hear more about narcissism these days. It’s all the rage on television talk shows – and has entered mainstream conversations. There are definitely crossover characteristics between narcissists and sociopaths that I’ll point out.
First, let’s examine some chilling dialogue, excerpted from the book, “Confessions of a Sociopath: A Life Spent Hiding in Plain Sight,” written under the pen name of M.E. Thomas.
The author is a successful law professor and Sunday School teacher, but her behavior is centered on how to manipulate others.
“I may have a disorder, but I’m not crazy,” the author says. “In a world filled with gloomy, mediocre nothings, people are attracted to my exceptionalism like moths to a flame. This is my story.
“Remorse is alien to me. I have a penchant for deceit. I am confident, intelligent and free of emotions. I am an accomplished attorney and law professor, and I donate 10% of my income to my church.
“I use charm to get people to do things they wouldn’t otherwise do. Some may call it manipulation, but I like to think I’m using what God gave me.”
Since this is a true story, maybe there are more of these cases in our midst than we realize!
In his article, “How to Identify a Sociopath Quickly,” business author Alan Trapulionis shares an interview he conducted with an admitted sociopath, Dyshae.
“Ever since he was a child, Dyshae remembers feeling pleasure from manipulating others,” says Tapulionis. “To him, it’s a game where he gets to ‘outsmart’ others. Dyshae openly admits that whenever he meets a new person, he instantly sizes them up for any weaknesses he could exploit.
“Dyshae warns people they should be very careful when interacting with someone like him,” Tapulionis continues. “He admits that while he hasn’t committed any crimes, a strong impulse of physical violence has crossed his mind. He says he gets the most aggressive when he feels disrespected – or when he’s losing his own ‘game.’”
Telling the Difference
So, how can you know the difference between a narcissist and a sociopath? I’ve listed some clinical definitions below, beginning with narcissistic tendencies and following up with sociopathic behavior. And, then I’ve listed the crossover characteristics.
Narcissistic Tendencies
The American Psychological Association’s Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders lists nine characteristics for Narcissistic Personality Disorder. To be diagnosed with the disorder, an individual must possess at least five of these traits:
- Has a grandiose sense of self-importance (exaggerates achievements and talents; expects to be recognized as superior without commensurate achievements)
- Is preoccupied with fantasies of unlimited success, power, brilliance, beauty or ideal love
- Believes that he or she is “special” and unique and can only be understood by, or should associate with, other special or high-status people (or institutions).
- Requires excessive admiration
- Has a sense of entitlement — unreasonable expectations of especially favorable treatment of automatic compliance with his or her expectations
- Is exploitative – takes advantage of others to achieve his or her own ends
- Lacks empathy — is unwilling to recognize or identify with the feelings and needs of others
- Is often envious of others or believes that others are envious of him or her
- Shows arrogant, haughty behaviors or attitudes
Sociopathic Tendencies
That same APA manual of mental disorders lists the following seven characteristics for Antisocial Personality Disorder, which encompasses sociopathic behavior. To be diagnosed with the disorder, an individual must possess at least three of the following traits:
Lack of remorse – being indifferent to or rationalizing having hurt, mistreated or stolen from another
Failure to conform to social norms with respect to lawful behaviors as indicated by repeatedly performing acts that are grounds for arrest
Deceitfulness – repeated lying, use of aliases or conning others for personal profit or pleasure
Impulsivity or failure to plan ahead
Irritability and aggressiveness, as indicated by repeated physical fights or assaults
Consistent irresponsibility – repeated failure to sustain consistent work behavior or honor financial obligations
7. Reckless disregard for safety of self or others
Shared and Distinct Traits
Both narcissists and sociopaths can be charismatic, charming and successful, as well as unreliable, controlling and dishonest. They share exaggerated positive self-images and a sense of entitlement.
While sociopaths qualify as narcissists, not all narcissists are sociopaths, according to Psychology Today. The main distinction is that sociopaths are more cunning and manipulative because their ego is not at stake. In fact, they don’t have any real personality.
Sociopaths are more calculating – the ultimate con artists. They can take on any identity that suits them, which can make them harder to spot. Narcissists are more likely to react quickly with lies and intimidation, while sociopaths are more likely to premeditate their aggression.
Narcissists may try hard to achieve fame and perfection, exploiting others along the way. In contrast, sociopaths will often swindle or steal to get their way.
Narcissists are more concerned with what others think of them – since they need the admiration of others – and often end up in dependent or codependent relationships. If you’ve ever been caught in the web of a narcissist, you know how difficult it is to escape.
Sociopaths can exhibit suicide threats, although these are rarely carried out. And they have a failure to follow any life plan.
Caution Flag
While it can be dangerous to be an armchair psychotherapist, you may gain some insights into the troubled behavior of anyone around you exhibiting the characteristics mentioned above. Research articles or books on the topic to learn more.
If you’re close to someone with these tendencies, be cautious not to get caught in his or her web. If you’re already caught, seek professional help from a counselor.
It’s too easy to lose yourself in the process – without even realizing it.