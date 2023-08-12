News flash: Some people like you, and some don’t.
Consider this theory:
- 25% of people will like you, no matter what.
- 25% of people will like you, but may be persuaded not to.
- 25% of people will not like you, but may be persuaded to.
- 25% of people will not like you, no matter what you do.
Whew — takes the edge off having to get everyone on your side, doesn’t it?
While this is an informal theory — not based on hard scientific research — it serves to make a point.
For some of you, it’s very important to be liked, while it doesn’t matter as much to others. Of course, we’re social beings.
And most of us want others to like us. It’s just when this compulsion catapults into the realm of obsessiveness that it becomes unhealthy.
Giving up yourself
When you have to give up being YOU in order to morph into who someone else wants you to be, you’ve crossed into unhealthy territory.
That’s the ironic thing, though. Sometimes it’s just your projection of what you think they want you to be. And you allow that to run your life.
What a vicious cycle! And a path that’s taken by many — at least at times. We can’t control others, anyway, hard as we may try.
The next time you come up against an uncomfortable interaction with someone and start to go down a rabbit hole of doubts, just remind yourself, “That must be one of those 25 Percenters!”
Too much drama
A major takeaway is to spend your time and energy with those who respect and appreciate you all the time. You may even be taking these folks for granted.
We can’t always know what someone else is going through, either. You may take an expression or a comment as a slight against you when, in fact, the other person is dealing with a personal crisis — and their actions have nothing to do with you.
Two simple touchstones
In his book, “The Four Agreements,” author Don Miguel Ruiz goes as far as to say, “Nothing anyone else does is because of you. They’re living their own drama.” Two of the four agreements in the book serve as ongoing touchstones for me:
- Don’t make assumptions.
- Don’t take things personally.
Just including these two principles in your day-to-day life could save you a lot of trauma — and drama!
Approval addiction
We actually have a psychological condition today called Approval Addiction. If you’ve ever found yourself sacrificing your own principles to please someone else, you may want to drill down a bit.
Of course, we all compromise to some extent in our lives. I’m talking about an ongoing pattern, though, in which you live your life on autopilot.
If you do this for too long, you’ll lose sight of who you are — and what you think — without having it filtered through someone else.
The approval demon often sneaks up. Before you know it, you’ve rolled over to the whims of another. Do you see yourself — or someone you care about — falling into this trap?
The signs
- When you have a decision to make, you ruminate endlessly about what others will think.
- You go through multiple scenarios, imagining how any action you take will be perceived.
- You come up with different potential outcomes and spend a lot of energy considering each one.
- You find yourself saying, “He (or she) makes me feel happy, sad, angry, frustrated or depressed.”
Self worth
“When we base our self worth on how people treat us, or on what we believe they think about us,” says author Joyce Meyer in “Approval Addiction,” “it causes us to become addicted to their approval.
“We don’t have to be approved of by other people in order to feel good about ourselves,” Meyers says. “We may spend a lot of time trying to please people and gain their approval. But then, if it only takes one glance of disapproval or one unappreciative word to ruin our sense of self worth, we’re in bondage.”
Those who are addicted to approval can often get burned out. Instead of learning to take responsibility for your own happiness by approving of yourself, you’ve handed yourself over, making you dependent on others to validate your self worth.
Starving the addiction
Because an addiction is something that controls behaviors, it’s no wonder you act in certain ways. Until you accept and approve of yourself, no amount of approval from others will keep you permanently secure.
Approval addicts tend to avoid or remove the pain of disapproval by doing whatever people want them to do.
Rather than fighting an addiction, though, you can starve it to death by simply not feeding it. It’s not an easy road. Every time you break the pattern, though, the pain will lessen.
An inside job
It takes lots of repetition to form a new habit. It’s definitely an “inside job,” and you can start to take the first step next time you’re confronted with some of that autopilot behavior.
You really do teach other people how to treat you. And you also teach yourself!