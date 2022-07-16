Sometimes the greatest wisdom is right under our noses. Or, in this case, right at nose level.
I learned the Five Points of Power at a Life Design seminar years ago, and they’ve been posted on my bathroom mirror. Somehow, though, I haven’t been focusing on them. You know how it is. After something is in your environment for a while, you don’t notice it as much.
This seems like a perfect time to review these points of power. Many of you are at crossroad points in your life. So many things are out of our control these days. And, when things are uncertain, it helps to become grounded. And know what you can count on.
These points of power don’t necessarily sound like rocket science ideas. Yet, they can have a very profound effect on the way we live our lives. I’ll list the principles first and follow up with some observations of my own.
Pay attention
Be aware of what goes on in your life. When you’re not conscious, you’re giving away your power to choose.
When you live your life on autopilot, you’re not paying attention. By not stopping to consider other options in your sphere, you could be missing out on possibilities in your life.
This even plays out on the physical level. How often do you find yourself rushing around? I’ve heard a number of stories from folks who have even been dashing around the house too fast – and ended up breaking a toe or tumbling to the ground. (Ask me how I know.)
Keep your agreements
Keep all of your agreements, including those with yourself. There are always consequences for keeping or breaking agreements. Acknowledging broken agreements keeps you conscious of what is more important in your life. Remember, you can accept or decline requests. And you can make new agreements.
In today’s world, this principle comes into play more and more. We seem to have a lot of “leaky margins,” with people wanting to keep their options open. Rather than keep a commitment, they’re too quick to cancel out. And that impacts everyone else in the equation.
While there are certainly times that it makes sense to reschedule, just take a minute to look at the consequences. Are you becoming a person that’s hard to depend upon? What does that say to your friends? And there’s a right way and wrong way to negotiate a commitment.
Remember – you can always change or renegotiate a commitment. The lack of integrity comes when you just weasel out.
Be Accountable for Your Own Experience
Every time things were going well in your life, you were present. The opposite is also true. You’re not responsible for the actions or feelings of others. However, you’re accountable for your own actions — and how you respond to circumstances in your life.
When you’re mired in the muck, it’s hard to see any way out. And there can be a tendency to make excuses or point fingers of blame. When you find yourself in this situation, take time to stop and evaluate. Have you played a role in the situation? It’s always better to own up — and clear the air.
Speak the Truth
When you speak the truth, you create more peacefulness in your life. It’s especially important to speak the truth to yourself about how you observe yourself.
While I certainly agree with this principle, there can be different degrees of intensity to consider. For example, you don’t want to come on like a fury in a delicate situation. And, if divulging something would be extremely harmful, you may need to employ your personal “sensitivity meter.”
The balance lies in not being a doormat, but not being a bulldozer, either.
Ask for what you want
All of what you want – without withholding. Allow others to accept or decline your request. You can choose to make another offer. When you make requests, people see more clearly what is important to you.
Sometimes we act like people can read our minds. And we expect them to figure it out because we don’t want to go out on a limb. You may be surprised, though, at how refreshing candor can be.
When you’re wishy washy, it can be frustrating. And, when you’re always yielding to someone else’s choice of a restaurant, you can build up resentment inside. Take some baby steps and ask for what you want. Clear and focused communication exudes self-confidence.
Putting things into practice
Whenever I find myself in a distressing situation, I like to look at these five points of power. Often, something will dawn on me that I hadn’t taken into account earlier.
So, I’ll be tucking this list back under my nose.