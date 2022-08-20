Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Do you find it hard to stay on top of things? As if you’re constantly spinning plates in the air? Maybe you feel guilty if you stop to relax. After all, that “to do” list isn’t going to do itself!

Let’s face it. Our world is fast-paced and over-stimulating.

Stories you might like

©2022 Linda Arnold Live Life Fully, all rights reserved. Linda Arnold, M.A., M.B.A., is a syndicated columnist, psychological counselor and founder of a multistate marketing company. Reader comments are welcome at linda@lindaarnold.org For information on her books, go to lindaarnold.org or Amazon.com.

Recommended for you