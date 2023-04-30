“I’m sorry.” “Sorry to bother you, but …” “I’m sorry, I just have a quick question.”
Stop and listen. How many times do you hear — or say — the word, sorry?
While it’s honorable to show empathy when appropriate, the phrase “I’m sorry” has become way overused. And your brain takes all of this in as it reflects your self-image.
Why we over apologize
Saying you’re sorry when it’s not necessary is a bad habit that can undermine your authority and chip away at your self-esteem.
Executive coach and social worker Melody Wilding (www.melodywilding.com) has studied the topic extensively and reports this habit has become so ingrained over the years that the words seem to come out automatically.
Many times this phrase becomes a default mechanism because people don’t know what else to say. So, these words become “filler” in a conversation.
Research shows those who over apologize may be reflecting internal doubts about their capabilities. This is accelerated when buttons are pushed that trigger old patterns.
Standing up for yourself
Jefferson Fisher, CEO of the Fisher Firm, is an attorney who teaches people how to argue and communicate effectively (www.jeffersonfisher.com). In a recent social media post, he puts forth some advice on standing up for yourself:
1. Eliminate apologies and conditional language before stating your position.
- “It’s not, ‘I’m sorry, but I kinda feel uncomfortable about this situation,’ says Fisher. It’s ‘I feel uncomfortable about this situation.’”
- “It’s not, “I could be wrong about this, but I feel this way.’ It’s ‘I feel this way.’”
2. Get in the habit of saying “no” without justifying it. If you start justifying and telling your position, they’ll start defending against your justification.
3. Know your worth. Don’t apologize or invalidate your own boundaries.
Five alternatives to saying ‘I’m sorry’If you find yourself in the habit of over apologizing, here are some situations, illustrated by Wilding, that demonstrate other options.
1. When someone bumps into you or gets in your way: Instead of automatically saying, “I’m sorry,” think of saying, “Excuse me.” You don’t need to apologize for taking up space. In many cases, it’s just as much the other person’s responsibility as yours.
This has happened to me at times, and if I revert to an automatic “I’m sorry,” the usual returned phrase is “You’re fine.” While that may sound soothing in the moment – and makes up for an awkward situation – what gives the other person the authority to pardon you and assess that you’re fine?
In a way, it’s like giving away your power. This is where the subtle erosion of self-esteem comes into play – even though it all seems rather innocent.
2. When you have a question: Practice speaking up in meetings without apologizing first, encourages Wilding. Get to the point quickly.
You’re not interrupting or being annoying if you have a question, so don’t assume you are.
3. When you’re late for a meeting: “Thank you for your patience. Let’s begin.” Saying “thank you” recognizes the patience of your colleagues.
It’s a subtler, yet stronger, way to acknowledge that patience. And you’re replacing feelings of shame with gratitude – which is always a better signal to reflect back to your brain and nervous system.
4. When you’ve taken awhile to reply to an email: Thanking someone at the beginning of an email for helpful information sets a better tone than profusely apologizing right off the bat.
When this happens with me, I still acknowledge the delay in responding — somewhere in the email. While I don’t over explain, I just think it’s respectful.
5. When someone makes an unreasonable request for your time: It’s good to have stock phrases on hand when you’re blindsided by an unreasonable request. You won’t fall into a trap, overcommit and regret it later.
“That won’t work for me right now” is one of my favorite, go-to phrases. It’s objective, neutral and doesn’t cast judgment on the person’s project. It just clearly states you’re not available.
Learning to say ‘no’
“Get in the habit of saying ‘no’ without justifying it,” says Fisher. “If you start justifying and telling your position, they’ll start defending against your position.”
“Stating your limits and being clear about expectations doesn’t make you difficult,” explains Wilding. “It’s actually a sign of leadership.”
You may be worried that saying “no” will cause people to get upset or dislike you. The reality is that others will likely respect your honesty.
When saying ‘I’m sorry’ is appropriateA well-placed apology can be very powerful. Others respect you when you take responsibility.
What’s important is to discern the difference between a scenario that requires an apology — and everyday situations like those described above.
If saying “I’m sorry” has become a habit for you, take a look at how you may be relying on apologies as a verbal crutch. With practice, you can find clearer ways to express what you truly mean — and become much more confident in your communication, commanding greater respect.
On a lighter note, I’ll risk a throwback quote from an old movie. In the film “Love Story,” Ali MacGraw instructs Ryan O’Neal that “love means never having to say you’re sorry.”