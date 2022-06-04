You know the feeling. As soon as you hear that annoying phrase, it sends you right up the wall.
No use trying to concentrate on the person’s message. You can’t get that “fingernails on the blackboard” image out of your mind.
While doing research on this topic I ran across some examples and rationale from writer, speaker and digital marketing professional Mathew Royse, to combine with my professional experience to help drive this point home.
See if any of these phrases sound familiar — and whether you’re the sender or the receiver of these communications.
With all due respect
Don’t you just cringe when you hear this? You know a smackdown is coming. “This is a sneaky phrase trying to be polite,” says author Royse. “People use this phrase to point out someone’s thinking is wrong.”
Shields up!
Don’t take this personally
What a weasel phrase! This is often used in an attempt to provide blanket protection for the communicator up front.
Yet, it only plants the seed of doubt in the receiver — before he or she even hears the rest of the message.
No offenseThis phrase is like a cousin of “Don’t take it personally,” explains Royse. “If you’re using this phrase, you likely know you will say something where the other person will be offended by your words. It’s disingenuous.”
And it automatically puts the receiver on high alert.
Fine
This word is so overused that it has lost its meaning. I attended a seminar several years ago in which the leader strongly discouraged the use of the word fine.
She used the acronym, F -I-N-E, to signify Floundering, Insecure, Neurotic and Evasive. While that’s up for interpretation, it sure kept us on our toes throughout the weekend of the seminar.
“This is the most passive-aggressive word in the English language,” observes Royse.
This might sound stupid, but …
The receiver of this communication hears your lack of confidence immediately.
“This phrase is wishy-washy,” observes Royse. “It undermines your credibility.”
It’s all in your headWatch out for this one. Using this phrase can come off as patronizing or dismissive. How could you know what’s in someone else’s head? And, as sensitive as we are to our own inner critics, the person you’re talking to may have already beaten themselves up about a situation.
It’s a two-way street
While we all mean well, sometimes “message sent isn’t message received.” If you have a tendency to use one of these phrases, just stop to take a look at how it may come across.
I’ll raise the yellow caution flag here, with a nod toward stereotyping. Negative reactions won’t occur in every case. This is just something to think about in case you’re on automatic pilot with any of these phrases — and have not stopped to consider the consequences.
