When things aren’t adding up, it may be time to subtract.
With all the focus on things we can bring into our lives to be happier, I started wondering about things we could eliminate to achieve the same result.
As a society, we tend to hold onto so many things that cause us pain. And, instead of letting them go, we cling to them. Maybe it’s just human nature. Or a deep-down feeling that we don’t really deserve to be happy without a certain amount of suffering.
As I write this column, I’m reflecting on my day. There were a number of stressful situations, and I found myself getting caught up in the drama. Then, when I got into my car, I saw a blind man at a crosswalk with a guide dog, and I just melted. Talk about putting things into perspective!
So, as I was researching my topic, I ran across some interesting insights. The blog, “Waking Times,” confirmed my hypothesis. Take a look and see if any of these resonate. If you’ve been getting in your own way, you may want to keep this list around and tackle one or two categories throughout the year.
Things to give up to be happier
- Give up your need to always be right: Can’t stand the idea of being wrong? Do you always have to be right — even at the risk of a great deal of stress? It’s just not worth it. Whenever you feel the “urgent” need to jump into a fight over who’s right and who’s wrong, ask yourself, “Would I rather be right or happy?”
- Give up your excuses: Busted! Instead growing and working to improve your life, do you limit yourself with lots of excuses that most of the time aren’t even real?
- Try catching yourself the next time you weasel out on yourself or someone else. Notice how many times you use what seem to be such noble excuses. Face it — they’re still excuses, all the same. And they hold you back.
- Give up on blame: Do you blame others for what you have or don’t have? Stop giving your power away. And start taking responsibility for your life.
- Give up labels: Stop labeling those people and things you don’t understand as being weird or different. Try opening your mind, little by little. Minds only work when open.
Give up complaining You know you do it — complain about people, situations and events that make you unhappy. The truth is, nobody can make you unhappy, and no situation can make you sad or miserable unless you allow for it.
- Give up your resistance to change: You’ve probably heard the expression, “change is good.” Change gets you from Point A to Point B. Change can help you make improvements if you just don’t resist it. Easier said than done, though.
- Give up the luxury of criticism: Just because people and things are different from you doesn’t mean you have the corner on the market. We all just want to be loved, accepted and understood. Try giving the benefit of the doubt a little more often.
- Give up your need to control: Did I push any buttons here? If you’re willing to give up your need to control everything that happens around you, you may be in for a pleasant surprise. If you allow everyone and everything to be just as they are, you may find out how much better you can feel. As philosopher Lao Tzu said, “The world is won by those who let it go. But when you try and try, the world is beyond winning.” Such a foreign concept to our western world, I’ll admit!
- Give up your self-defeating self-talk: Are you hurting yourself because of your negative and repetitive self-defeating mindset? Here’s a little trick. Wear a covered rubber band on your wrist for a couple of days. Every time you catch yourself thinking a negative thought about yourself, snap the rubber band. You may be amazed to see how many times you find yourself snapping. Then replace the negative thought with a pleasant image — a pet, the beach, a grandchild, etc. This will get you back to neutral thinking.
Give up on your fears: Whew — this is likely the biggest challenge of all. Fears reside in our minds. We create them, and only we can change them. Correct the inside, and the outside will fall into place (see earlier rubber band reference).
- Give up the past: I know – it’s hard. Especially when we’re so comfortable with the past, and the future can be so uncertain. We all need to realize that the present moment is all we have. The past you’re now longing for was ignored by you when you were present. Stop deluding yourself. Have a clear vision for the future and prepare yourself. Just be present in the now — so you don’t miss it.
Give up living your life for the expectations of others: Are you living your life according to what others think is best for you? You ignore your inner voice because you’re too busy trying to please everybody else. As a result, you lose control over your life. You may have even forgotten what you want, what you need and what makes you happy. Eventually, you lose yourself. Talk about identity theft!
Remember this. You have one life — this one right now. Live it. Own it.