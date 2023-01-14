Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

With all the uncertainty in today’s world, it can be easy to focus on all the things that are going wrong.

And it may be hard to see your glass as half full, rather than half empty. Don’t worry if you can’t see it as half full most of the time. It’s not your fault.

Stories you might like

©2022 Linda Arnold Live Life Fully, all rights reserved. Linda Arnold, M.A., M.B.A., is a syndicated columnist, psychological counselor and founder of a multistate marketing company. Reader comments are welcome at linda@lindaarnold.org For information on her books, go to lindaarnold.org or Amazon.com.

Tags

Recommended for you