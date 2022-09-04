Flash bulletin: most folks decide whether they like you within seconds of meeting you. This is primarily an unconscious decision.
Let’s flip the table. When you first meet someone, what’s the first thing you try to decide?
You know the feeling. You just can’t put your finger on it. There’s something about the other person’s energy. It either draws you in — or repels you.
Maybe you’re sizing up whether you have common interests. Or information to share. Or, whether he or she could help you with a career or family challenge.
Authorities boil it down to one thing: whether you can trust the other person. And vice versa. They’re sizing you up, too.
Trust is such a deep topic. How can you tell at a glance? Author Heidi Grant Halvorson says it usually comes down to how well you can convey two things — warmth and competence.
Now hear this
Everyone wants to be heard. From my research, this pops up at the top of every list of psychological needs.
And, whether you know it or not, you show people all the time where you stand on this. If you’re scanning the room to see who else is there — or looking down at your smartphone — you’re not paying attention to the person in front of you.
How ‘bout those doodlers? I’ll admit this is one of my pet peeves. While it appears they’re not listening, they can be taking in information. They just like to keep their hands busy — in a mindful way — so their brains can engage.
When this happens to me, I’ll stop and ask a the doodler if they got what I said – or if I need to repeat it. Nine times out of ten, they got it. And, while it’s still distracting to me, I’m learning to get over it.
The eyes have it
Making eye contact is such a simple thing, yet it can make all the difference in the world. In addition to assuring the other person you’re focusing on them, it’s an effective way to convey competence. And studies have shown that those who do so are consistently judged as more intelligent.
I remember a boss I had years ago. He was actually my boss’s boss. Whenever we’d meet, he fixed a steely-eyed gaze on me throughout the entire meeting — and remained focused on what we were discussing.
I’ll never forget it. This guy had a ton of things on his platter, yet he never shuffled papers on his desk or seemed preoccupied — like one former congressman who always did this when our groups would meet with him. From the standpoint of being heard, the difference between these two individuals was like night and day.
Name calling
You know how good it feels when someone you just met remembers your name, right? So, turn it around and incorporate this trait into your skill set.
This can be hard for some people. “I never forget a face, but I just can’t remember names,” is a common phrase. And, while it might be more difficult for you, Business Insider has a few tips:
- Repeat a person’s name several times as you speak with them.
- Associate the person’s name with an image or a word. Our brains think in pictures. So, if you link a characteristic of the new person with a picture, you’re more likely to retain it.
- Use the Contacts feature on your smartphone — or a legal pad — to write a short description of your new acquaintance. Jot down who they are — and how you met them.
“In life, and at work, remembering peoples’ names can help you build stronger relationships and avoid awkward situations,” says Jacquelyn Smith, former Business Insider careers editor. “It’s a sign of respect.”
Listen and learn
Likeable people show they’re listening. Active listening requires fours steps: hearing, interpreting, evaluating and responding, according to social network Quora.
1. Hearing – pay attention.
2. Interpreting — ask clarifying questions. “You seem to know a lot about X. What can you tell me about …”
3. Evaluating — steer clear of making quick judgments or jumping to conclusions. This one may take some practice!
4. Responding — let the speaker know you’ve heard them — with a nod or an affirmative statement.
Watch the thermostat
While warmth was listed as an important attribute at the beginning of this column, don’t overdo it. If you appear overly solicitous, people may question your authenticity. Or you could come across as a doormat.
“The key to finding the sweet spot between ‘lovey-dovey’ and ‘arrogant bastard,’ says author Halvorson, “is simply to be a person of your word. After all, that’s what building trust is all about.”
Be sure to take ownership of your mistakes once you have forged a relationship. It’s tempting to make an excuse or slough off a missed commitment. It’s very refreshing, however, when someone steps up and takes responsibility. Think about how you feel when someone says, “I messed up.”
Make everyone feel included
If you’re in a group conversation, it can be easy to gravitate to one person — or to leave someone out. And then there are those “mic hogs,” as we call them in the communications business — those who grab the microphone and won’t let go.
To guard against this, make sure you look around the group at everyone and try to include them in the conversation. If someone gets interrupted, you could be proactive by circling back and asking them to finish their story.
Don’t try too hard
We’ve all been around those types who come on too strong. Although you don’t want to be a wallflower, be careful you’re not a bulldozer, either.
Take a little time to establish some rapport before diving in with a request. A relaxed conversationalist is much more interesting than one who is nervous.
The last word
Make sure you leave your new acquaintance on a high note. “I enjoyed our meeting” or “I’ll remember our conversation” go a lot further than “Thanks for helping me find a job.”
If your meeting requires any follow-up action, make sure you get back with the person soon. If you drag it out too long, it could appear unimportant to you.
Let it go
Sometimes the chemistry is just not there — no matter how hard you try. Remember the movie, “He’s Just Not That Into You?”
You may remind the other person of an ex — or a former coworker. Rather than ruminating over what you did or did not do, chances are it’s just as much in the other person’s court as yours. Unless you’ve made a grievous faux pas. If that’s the case, look to remedy the situation as soon as possible.
Bottom line: Pay attention to those signals you’re sending out. You don’t get a second chance to make a first impression.