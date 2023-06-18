There you are again, binge watching that latest Netflix series with a bag of chips and a pint of ice cream on deck. Or maybe you’re recuperating from drinking too much last night — again.
Why can’t you ever be on time? Or slay that procrastination dragon – once and for all?
Whatever the undesirable behavior, you can be sure the habit didn’t form overnight. It’s taken quite awhile for you to hone this down to a science. And the reason it has such a hold on you is that it’s been reinforced over and over again. Practice makes perfect.
Coping mechanisms
Habits can be conscious or unconscious, healthy or unhealthy, attractive or repulsive. As I sit here twirling my hair, I realize I perform this habit when I’m in deep thought. Which is not such a bad thing — unless you ask my hairdresser.
According to Gary McClain and Suzanne LeVert, authors of “Breaking Bad Habits,” your bad habit isn’t really a bad habit. Not at all. It’s a coping mechanism — a perfectly natural way of adapting to an incredibly:
- stressful
- busy
- boring
... world in which you don’t (choose one):
- look good
- feel smart
- deserve rewards
We all suffer the same burdens of modern living — too much to do, too little time, too much stimulation but too little satisfaction, and — most of all — not enough self esteem.
- In short, bad habits serve to:
- relieve stress
- provide a “vacation” from a busy schedule
- distract you from boredom
- reinforce feelings of low self esteem
Getting things under control
What part of your life seems most out of control? Are you frustrated and overwhelmed by your work or personal responsibilities? Are you continually overscheduled? Do you feel unfulfilled and unmotivated? Could your ego use a little — or more than a little — boosting?
How can you know when it’s time to change a habit? Simply put — when a habit interferes with your life, it’s time to break it. A bad habit can undermine your sense of self-esteem, pose a danger to your health and interfere with your personal and professional relationships.
Your habits can be major obstacles to your becoming the kind of person you want to be. That’s because virtually everything you do is the result of habit. Probably 95% of your actions and reactions are automatic, unconscious responses to your physical and human environment, according to personal and business development author Brian Tracy in his book, “Maximum Achievement.”
Cravings and compulsions
The most dangerous habits are mental habits. Whatever you continually think about, you tend to create in your life. Your negative or self-limiting thoughts hurt you more than almost anything else. If you can change your ways of thinking, you can affect the results you get in your life. It takes time and commitment, though.
You have to be sure you’re really ready to change. Changing habits that no longer serve you is one of the hardest things you’ll ever do. Bad habits often fall into three categories:
- Cravings — alcohol, cigarettes, caffeine, sugar, food
- Tendencies — procrastination, punctuality, poor communication
- Compulsions — fidgeting, cleaning, sloppiness, financial chaos.
What’s the payoff?
There are payoffs, too. That’s why we keep performing the behaviors. Huh? McClain and LeVert give an example of the benefits that Phoebe, a graphic artist, gets in the short term by procrastinating:
- She doesn’t have to concentrate or be creative
- She can think/do other things — like watching TV instead of getting her work done
- She gets energy from being “naughty.”
- Feeling bad about herself and being self-critical is a “normal” state of mind for Phoebe
- She doesn’t have to worry whether anyone admires the design she’s created
These short-term “fixes’ usually pale in comparison when weighed against long-term advantages. That’s just it, though. The habit, as an ingrained behavior and automatic response, doesn’t necessarily respond — to logical, rational thinking.
That’s why it’s so hard for willpower to win out over the emotional tugs, although temporary, of a lot of bad habits: comfort, reward, stimulation, relaxation and distraction. Not to mention the biggie fear (which comes in many forms).
The pain/pleasure cycle
Substitution is an important part of breaking a habit – replacing a healthier behavior than the one you usually allow to take over. It’s all part of the pain/pleasure cycle. Most everything we do (consciously or unconsciously) is motivated out of a desire to avoid pain or further pleasure.
Think about the nature of some of the more common habits: overeating, nail biting, disorganization, smoking and spending. Now think of incorporating a substitute habit for the bad habit. Repetition is the key. Your “system” needs to be retrained. Every time it registers the substitute behavior, the pull of the usual behavior is weakened.
The key is to link pleasure to the substitute activity. This is a little tricky and takes some experimentation. If you’re trying to overcome a habit of chronic lateness for example, link pleasure to showing up early – even if this seems very foreign to you. And be sure to reward yourself.
Baby steps
Just make sure you’re realistic. Shoot for baby steps, rewards and short-term goals. Consistency is key. Learn to get back up after a relapse. And be sure to give yourself credit – and not beat yourself up unnecessarily. These are the steps that will, over time, lead to success.
Obviously, serious addictions require more work and more resources. There are often deeply ingrained patterns of behavior underlying these that require psychotherapy. Those habits with less serious consequences, though, tend to be closer in our realm of possibility to alter.
Our habits form our future. Just as a train is directed by the rails it rolls on, our lives are directed by our habits. Unless we build new rails — or habits — our lives will continue to move toward the same old places on the same old rails.
There’s good news, though. Just as habits are learned, they can be unlearned. Every confrontation with an unfriendly habit is a victory. Every time counts as another notch in your belt.
We become what we repeatedly do.