Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

There you go again:

  • Getting out of one negative relationship and attracting the same type of person in the next one
  • Changing jobs and having the same conflicts with your new coworkers
  • Vowing that you’re not going to be saddled with all the work at the next family gathering, only to find yourself in that role again

Stories you might like

©2022 Linda Arnold Live Life Fully, all rights reserved. Linda Arnold, M.A., M.B.A., is a syndicated columnist, psychological counselor and founder of a multistate marketing company. Reader comments are welcome at linda@lindaarnold.org For information on her books, go to lindaarnold.org or Amazon.com.

Tags

Recommended for you