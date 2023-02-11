Flash Bulletin: Did you know your ability to love someone else is proportional to your ability to love yourself?
And I don’t mean in a conceited, narcissistic type of way. At your core level, it’s essential that you have — or develop — a healthy sense of self-respect.
Otherwise, you run the risk of holding back and being on guard — so you never fully invest yourself in a relationship. Or, on the other hand, you risk totally giving yourself over to someone else to “complete” you.
In our culture, not a lot of emphasis is put on loving yourself. It’s much easier to listen to that inner critic and tune into NNN — the Negative News Network — playing in your head.
The science behind it
Self-esteem has been studied heavily in psychological circles for the past several decades. Evaluation scales are used for measurement and treatment. Correlations are noted in a number of areas, leading to overall assessments.
With cases of abuse and other post-traumatic stress disorders, self-esteem is certainly a critical element that permeates one’s entire being. Intense therapies can be effective in terms of creating or restoring a healthy sense of self-esteem over time.
What about everyday situations, though — where you obsess over what someone else thinks of you? You may become so frozen at times, it’s hard to make a move.
That’s the whole issue with internal vs. external validation. If you rely on getting your strokes entirely from others, you’re setting yourself up for sabotage.
In today’s world of constant communication, it may feel like there’s a monitor on you all the time. “Why hasn’t he returned my call? I sent that email two days ago. I didn’t get very many ‘likes’ on that last Facebook post.”
With such an external focus, it’s no wonder you can become dependent on others for your sense of self worth. And then you keep needing that next fix. That’s why it’s helpful to strengthen your internal emotional muscles.
“All the happiness, health and abundance you experience in life comes directly from your ability to love and be loved,” says psychologist and author Robert Holden, Ph.D. “This ability is innate, not acquired. It does not need to be taught afresh. This knowledge exists in you already. I call it loveability.”
Study guides
In case this topic feels a little awkward, here are some excellent resources to guide you on your way:
- “Loveability” — Robert Holden, Ph.D.
“Mirror Work” — Louise Hay
- “Life Loves You” — Louise Hay & Robert Holden
- “Love Yourself Like Your Life Depends on It” — Kamal Ravikant
According to authors Louise Hay and Robert Holden, the brain receives more than 10 billion bits of information every second. It would blow a fuse if it tried to process all of that.
Instead, it filters the information and presents about 2,000 bits of information every second. And what do you think is the filter? Your self-image!
The world around you is a mirror. You see things not as they are, but as you are. That’s why it’s essential to have a positive self-image.
Where do you start?
Put simply, you could start with an affirmation you repeat to yourself like a mantra — over and over — to strengthen your internal circuits.
I love myself; I love myself; I love myself; I love my life.
This method is suggested by author Kamal Ravikant, who pulled himself out of a severe depression by concentrating intensely on this exercise for 30 days. Ravikant credits this method for turning his life around.
Practice makes perfect
As with any discipline such as working out or meditating, this is a practice. I’ve tried this mantra on long walks — while walking my dog and working to get my 10,000 daily steps logged in. I’ve actually gotten a nice cadence going on some of the walks. Of course, my mind drifts; and I need to bring it back.
I’ve found that I’m much more mindful of things along my path — the trees, flowers, sunshine, birds, squirrels, sand and surf. The aromas in the air and the breeze on my face all bring me back to the present moment.
I’m having fun with this and being playful. With at least 70% of the information around us estimated to be negative, we need to overcompensate — just to get back to ground zero!
“This practice is not about making yourself loveable; you already are loveable,” explain authors Hay and Holden in their book, “Life Loves You.” “It is not about improving yourself; it is about accepting yourself. It is not about changing yourself; it is about changing your mind about yourself. And it is not about reinventing yourself; it’s about being even more of the real you. Love is your true nature. It’s your spiritual DNA.”
And, on that note, “you complete me” is a phrase best whispered to yourself!