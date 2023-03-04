In honor of International Happiness Day coming up on March 20, I’ve been researching characteristics and tendencies toward happiness.
Look around you. I’m sure you’ll see your share of “Susie Sunshines” and “Donald Downers” out there. And those who fall in the middle.
Are some folks just born more cranky? Or more perky? Or, are they conditioned through life experiences?
I would say yes, yes and yes – with some conditions imposed. If you’ve ever taken any personality tests — like the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator or the DISC Profile — you’ve discovered you have certain traits and characteristics to behave in specific ways.
This doesn’t mean you can’t compensate, though, and develop strengths in other areas. It’s just not your first tendency, and you’ll need to work a little harder.
Your happiness quotient
We’re all familiar with our IQ (Intelligence Quotient), and there’s been a lot of recent research on the theory of EQ (Emotional Quotient). Now there’s interest in our HQ. It’s not just the abbreviation for “headquarters” anymore. It can also refer to our Happiness Quotient: HQ.
Psychologist Dan Baker has developed a questionnaire on this topic, based on the theory that happiness develops from a number of internal qualities — including courage, love, humor, altruism and a sense of purpose.
Happiness quiz
Take a look and see how you’d rank yourself. Don’t overanalyze the statements — just go with your gut feeling. You’ll likely gain some insights into areas that could boost your happiness on an ongoing basis.
Start by choosing how often you agree with the following statements:
N = Never; R=Rarely; S = Sometimes; O = Often
1. I believe my life will truly begin when the right person or circumstance comes along.
2. I feel best when I give unconditionally to others.
3. When I think about people in my life, I focus on those who have hurt or disappointed me.
4. When I think about people in my life, I focus on those I care about and love.
5. There’s not enough time to take care of me.
6. I’ve helped myself through difficult times with a strong, positive attitude.
7. I take myself very, very seriously.
8. I believe it’s up to me to live my life fully — and to find meaning.
9. When things don’t go well, I feel trapped or overwhelmed.
10. Although life’s circumstances change, my beliefs and capabilities will allow me to survive and thrive.
11. Who wouldn’t rather receive a gift than give one?
12. There is a spiritual power that I can turn to for comfort whenever I need to.
13. Life is a big joke, and I’m in the middle of it.
14. Fear keeps me from standing up for what I believe is right.
15. I’ve grown — emotionally and spiritually — through difficult and painful life events.
16. If I don’t have enough money or love, then I can’t feel secure.
17. Taking care of my health is a priority.
18. People hurt my feelings.
19. Life is good. I really appreciate what I have.
20. I’m unclear about the purpose and meaning of my life.
21. What matters most is enjoying relationships and moments.
22. I just have too much to do.
23. I feel fulfilled.
The envelope, please
Did you notice any themes emerging from your responses? Are you consistently searching externally for things or people to make you happy? Are you dwelling on people and circumstances in your past that caused you pain?
If you feel overwhelmed, this will be evident in your answers. Are you a giver, a taker or a little of both? How’s your support system? Do you have a spiritual foundation of some sort — from which to draw courage and strength and experience peace?
Put it into perspective
Hopefully, you’re able to laugh at yourself from time to time — and to take time for self-care and nurturing. If you’re burnt out, you won’t be able to contribute to your own life, much less those of significant others in your life.
Life is full of ups and downs; that’s what gives us the contrasts. Many of you may be going through painful experiences right now. And it’s healthy to process those feelings and seek professional help when warranted.
For our everyday lives, though, I’m not suggesting we strive for a “Pollyanna/Stepford” type of existence. I’m just saying there are things within our control that can make a big difference in how we act — and react — to situations in our lives.
While life circumstances obviously affect all of us to a certain degree, they’re not as big a factor as you might think. How many stories have you heard about wealthy, powerful people who are miserable?
Abraham Lincoln, though he suffered from depression, coined the phrase that “most people are about as happy as they make up their minds to be.” Hopefully, the quiz revealed some insights that could help give your Happiness Quotient some fuel injection.
Everything starts with gratitude and appreciation for what you already have. Then you can build on that foundation. It also helps greatly to be aware of where you’re putting your focus.
As Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu said, “If you’re depressed, you’re living in the past. If you’re anxious, you’re living in the future. If you’re at peace, you’re living in the present.”
And, to lend some wise perspective, here’s my favorite quote from author Carlos Castaneda:
“The trick is in what one emphasizes. We either make ourselves miserable, or we make ourselves happy. The amount of work is the same.”