Two West Virginia friends came together during the midst of the pandemic to give a historical local book a voice — literally.
Charleston novelist and former public relations professional John Brown collaborated with his good friend, media executive and broadcaster Burke Allen of Logan, to produce the audio version of Brown’s second book, “Augie’s World” — the sequel to Brown’s first novel, “Augie’s War.”
Brown’s book is a novel about a West Virginian, Augie Cumpton, who gets drafted to fight in Vietnam. Along the way, he reminisces about memories of his life growing up in the 1960s with his Italian American family. When he returns home he is faced with the difficult challenges of civilian life and struggles to return his life to normal.
“I dedicate the book to two things. How important family is when [veterans] try and come back, help them both in a physical sense taking care of them that way and an emotional sense. You know, helping them adjust... and particularly an Italian family or an ethnic family,” said Brown.
“Then the other part of it is, I dedicated it to those people of all wars and all times who have come back with Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome,” he added.
“Augie’s World,” narrated by Burke Allen, is available on Audible.
Both “Augie’s World” and “Augie’s War” are available for purchase on Amazon as print and audio versions.