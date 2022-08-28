Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Book Cover

Augie’s World Book Cover

Two West Virginia friends came together during the midst of the pandemic to give a historical local book a voice — literally.

Charleston novelist and former public relations professional John Brown collaborated with his good friend, media executive and broadcaster Burke Allen of Logan, to produce the audio version of Brown’s second book, “Augie’s World” — the sequel to Brown’s first novel, “Augie’s War.”

Carli Berkhouse is the multimedia specialist. She can be contacted at cberkhouse@hdmediallc.com

