Special effects expert Robert “R.J.” Haddy and his Charleston-based FX University is hosting “Monster Madness,” a series of streaming classes on monster makeup during the month of October.
The Oct. 17 class will focus on creating The Monster’s Wife, a classic horror look that requires building your own latex to create three-dimensional features.
The Oct. 24 class will focus on The Wolf and participants will work on creating custom wolf ears as well as adding hair to the face and other areas.
On Oct. 31, students will be walked step-by-step through the creation of Dr. Frankenstein’s Monster. Classes are $25 each and vary in length from two to four hours (or longer, depending on students’ progress). To register, visit rjsfxu.com.