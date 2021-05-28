The “Mountain Made Makers’ Market” hosted by G2 Handwerker Designs, LLC, will be held at the Summersville Lake Retreat and Lighthouse on Friday, June 4, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
This event showcases local makers, craftsmen and artists from around the state.
It is designed to be an opportunity to show off the work of local vendors and is a great chance for the public to see the unique talents of those from around West Virginia.
The Lake Retreat, located at 278 Summersville Lake Road in Mt. Nebo, offers lighthouse tours and is situated right on beautiful Summersville Lake. There will be music and multiple food vendors present. Admission to the general public is free. Vendor spots are still available. Interested vendors can contact Mandi at 304-860-9739 or email g2handwerker@gmail.com.