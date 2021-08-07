Man's best friends provide comfort, even on the streets

Peanut butter? Check.
Comb? Yep.
Treats and toys? In the bag.
Outside the Manna Meal soup kitchen, Sheeba May weighed her options.
“I got her a unicorn,” said owner Jennifer Mitchell with a grin, reaching into a faded backpack beside her on the pavement.
The young, black-and-white pup wagged her tail. But first, she needed some medication.
“Let me see if I can pop that in her mouth,” said Khrista Messinger, a former humane officer for the City of Charleston and a volunteer with Dog Bless, a non-profit rescue advocacy group.
“You gotta sit up, girl. You ready? I’m gonna blow in your nose,” Messinger told her.
Sheeba May was having none of it, but at last the Capstar tablet found its mark, and Messinger turned to Mitchell.
“This kills fleas in like, five hours. Now, no baths for 72 hours,” she instructed, before handing over a small bag of dog food and other treats, then heading off in search of her next canine client.
There are plenty on the streets of Charleston and surrounding communities.
n n n
By the time someone has landed on the streets, has cycled through their family members and friends, has run out of cars to live in and couches to crash on, it’s hard to imagine anyone with greater need for a loyal companion, an unquestioning friend.
Most area shelters are working hard to provide care for the people in need — they aren’t prepared or staffed to take on the task of housing pets, as well.
“Our folks, you know, who have animals, love their animals and they will not eat so their animals can eat and they will choose to sleep outside with their animals [rather than go to a shelter without them]. ... So every day you have folks who choose to stay on the streets because they would rather be with their animal than let go of their animal,” said Taryn Wherry, a quick response team coordinator with Charleston’s Coordinated Assistance Response Effort (CARE).
Wherry spends her days responding to overdose calls, trying to provide aid and treatment options. She sees both people and pets on the streets.
“You have people that are literally choosing to stay outside every day so that they can be with their pet. … That’s literally the definition of selflessness, like, they’re choosing something or someone else but themselves,” she added.
Not everyone sees it that way — or sees it at all.
There are so many people on so many street corners with so many cardboard signs handed from one to the next that in some ways, they’ve become invisible, a faded, unhappy part of the landscape in our capital city.
But their pets still tug at hardened heartstrings.
And so, in the harsh, unwelcoming life of the streets, dogs and other pets of homeless owners are a lightning rod of controversy, caught between those who view them as loyal companions and comfort to fragile souls in great need of both, and the victims of a shameful exploitation designed to bring in donations.
“I almost bet you, if we’d been over there by the interstate holding a sign with that dog in a buggy, we’d have enough money to pay first, last and the next month’s rent. No way we’d stoop that low,” said one homeless pet owner who asked not to be identified.
For all of the people who might be sympathetic, inclined to help, there are just as many who are judgmental, and sometimes cruel in the process, said Diana Clymo, 47, who was on the streets for roughly two months with her boyfriend and their dog, White Lightning, before securing housing last week.
“Sometimes they are very caustic. ‘You shouldn’t have a dog on the street.’ I already had the dog before I ended up on the street,” she said.
“I had somebody walk up to me and say, ‘Well, you should just get rid of it and get a home.’ And I’m like, ‘Excuse me? Would you take your child and sell it so you can have a home? You know that is my child, right?’”
In the face of so much loss, the animals become family, said Wherry.
“It’s not only a bond. It’s ... so much more than that for both parties. For the human to the animal and the animal to the human, too. For a lot of our folks, that’s literally what drives them to get up and keep going for the day,” she said.
“He brought me out of a dark time,” said Mitchell, referring to Gangster, a dog she said was stolen from her earlier this year, before her home was condemned. “I was really depressed. And just having him around made me happy.”
There was no question she would get another dog, though Sheeba May hasn’t yet filled those oversized paws.
“She can’t fill that void, but she does just a little bit. She helps me,” said Mitchell, adding that they live with her husband in a tent these days.
n n n
Against the backdrop of help wanted signs and businesses closing for a lack of employees, there is a certain cynicism toward homeless people who appear able — just not willing — to work, and in some corners a belief that having a pet makes it easier to bring in donations and harder for police to make an arrest should they need to.
Not true, said Lt. David Payne with the Charleston Police Department.
“If they’ve committed a crime we have things in place like our humane officers. We’ll just call our humane officers to come out if they’re off duty basically to pick up the pet and take ‘em to the Kanawha County Humane Association,” said Payne.
Pets, he added, are “not a factor. If they need to be arrested we’ll arrest them with a pet or not.”
“That’s a terrible misconception because there’s no paperwork to pick up a dog. ... I’ve had to do that before. An officer just stays with the dog and I go and pick it up. Because the officers have a humane officer at their disposal,” Messinger said.
Beyond her full-time job, Messinger spends countless volunteer hours traveling to known homeless gathering spots, checking on people and their animals, offering suggestions for where they can find assistance, and delivering food and medicine to their pets as part of an expanded outreach mission for Dog Bless.
“We have worming medicine, flea medicine, shots ... like the 7 in 1. Like the parvo shots. ... Because you know, if you go to a veterinarian, it’s 40-some dollars just to be seen. They’ll charge you $15 or $20 for a shot when I can go to a Greens Feed ‘n’ Seed and I get one for nine or ten bucks.”
Some area veterinarians provide discounted services and payment plans.
Much of the food and medical supplies Dog Bless provides come from donations. Often, Messinger acknowledged, she pays for them out of her own pocket.
“We are working on opening Moe’s Pantry,” she said. “It’s going to be like a mobile van with pet food, vaccinations. ... We’re trying to establish a permanent spot to have an outreach, where not just the homeless, low income people can come.”
For now, the most important thing the public can do is to question the stereotypes they might see on social media, she said.
“You just have someone that drives by and takes a picture. They’re not educated about the person. They’re not educated about the dogs. And, ‘We’re going to go and steal the dog,’ or, you know, ‘They’re they’re not being taken care of.’ People have a misconception that everyone on the street is a criminal or drug addict. And that’s not the case.
“People love their animals and to me, animals, they’re emotional support. You know? That dog loves them unconditionally. That dog doesn’t judge them. That dog is there for them and it’s loyal to them.”
“I’ve had people tell me that there shouldn’t be any pets out here,” said Clymo, who said White Lightening provides her with badly needed emotional support.
“And I said, ‘Well, which do you prefer, having people who are calm, because the animal helps keep them that way. Or people who are so frantic that you can’t deal with them?’”
That emotional connection to another creature can play a vital role in helping struggling people to get back on their feet, said Emily Hanna, director of the CARE office, part of the mayor’s initiative on homelessness, substance abuse and mental health.
“At our most basic levels of like, life and existence, is love and care and companionship and a lot of our work is helping folks, once they get housed with basic life skills, paying bills, providing regular food, taking care of their home, taking care of themselves.
“And so when they have a pet, those skills are there. We just need to nurture them further. And so it’s almost like they’re a step up because they know how to care for something.”
n n n
Perhaps the greatest irony of homeless people and their pets is found in the ability many of them have to care for the animals even as they struggle to care for themselves.
“I got her some flea medicine somebody gave me. She’s had her shots. I need to actually find a place that’s got some worm medicine,” said a homeless man with a large dog by his side. “She doesn’t have worms that we know of, but she drinks out of the river,” he added.
As for where he lives?
“We roam around,” he said vaguely, patting his dog.
The circumstances that lead to a person becoming homeless are varied and plentiful.
There are mental health issues: One pet owner said she’d been possessed by demons. “But they’re gone now,” she added.
Another mentioned his belief that the federal government was trying to poison “everyone.”
There are drug addictions, criminal histories, people struggling with traumas and sometimes good people with incredibly limited personal resources.
One lady, holding a cup of water for her dog to drink, detailed a series of seemingly minor events — a car that was towed, stolen money, a trip to the hospital with no way to get back to the camper she called home — that all led to a deep hole from which she couldn’t seem to emerge.
For many of those charged with filling in the gaps, helping both people and pets, the answer lies with a community’s willingness to meet those in need where they are. To help them maintain the fragile bonds they have — and reach for something more.
“Between our clients and their pets, that’s who listens to them at night after a hard day, and that’s who protects them,” said Wherry. “And that’s on both sides. It’s who’s there for them, to be someone, it’s who give them comfort and strength.”