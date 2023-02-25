Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

On a well-worn path deep in the woods, fir trees tower over a blanket of bluebells, ferns, and alders. A rushing stream peaks atop a waterfall and cascades into foaming pools below. Faint strains of fiddle music beckon further along the trail. Someone is ahead playing an old tune under the shade of a tree.

This feels like home, I marvel. I could be on any forested trail in West Virginia. But I’m not at home. I’m over 3,000 miles away on the Hermitage Trail, a magical stretch of forest near Aberfeldy in the Scottish Highlands.

