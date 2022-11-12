Sure, there are givers and takers in this world. People who do what they can to make the world a better place, and people who do what they can to make their own world better no matter who gets stomped on.
Ever wonder where exactly that invisible line is? For some it’s crystal clear. But there are those, who (ahem) shall remain nameless, who practically hand random people the boots for walking all over them. Who throw themselves on the ground in perfect imitation of a willing doormat. Who do for others to the detriment of themselves, for reasons they often don’t fully understand.
We’re going to explore the sucker syndrome… where the line is between being kind and being kind of a pushover; why some of us find it so hard to just say no; and how to start. So, we're looking for some suckers.
No, really.
We'd like to hear from those of you who identify with this dynamic – don’t worry, you won't be identified publicly! Send us your most egregious tales of sapdom, your most jaw-dropping, maddening stories of survival from the front lines of chumphood. Though the stories must be true, the names of the authors and identifying details will not be used.
Send to maria.young@hdmediallc.com with the word “sucker” in the subject line. Be sure to include your own name and contact info to be used for confirmation purposes only. And hurry, before someone tries to steal your thunder once again.