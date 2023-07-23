Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall Artists Series has announced events for the first half of the 87th season this fall.

This season will take the Marshall Artists Series on tour, as the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center will close temporarily at times for renovations. Officials with the Artists Series are working with the Keith-Albee to determine what time periods will work best for its events.

