HUNTINGTON — The Marshall Artists Series has announced events for the first half of the 87th season this fall.
This season will take the Marshall Artists Series on tour, as the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center will close temporarily at times for renovations. Officials with the Artists Series are working with the Keith-Albee to determine what time periods will work best for its events.
Among events this fall is a new series — the Masters at Marshall Distinguished Speaker Series — which will bring bright minds and influential voices to Marshall University and harks back to the first events of the Marshall Artists Series.
“I’m very excited that the Marshall University Artists Series will be presenting a Distinguished Speaker Series beginning this season,” said Sharon Frazier, Marshall Artists Series board member, in a news release. “Several years in the planning, the artists series will offer renowned speakers in varied topics of arts and culture, innovation and business, history and political affairs, social justice and technology.”
Also included on the fall series is Broadway’s Tony-Award winning musical “Come From Away;” Pulitzer Prize-winning author and presidential historian Jon Meacham, who kicks off the Masters at Marshall Distinguished Speaker Series; and from “America’s Got Talent,” Piff The Magic Dragon, who is described as 50% comedian, 50% magician; and journalist and three-time New York Times bestselling author Beth Macy, who rounds out the Masters at Marshall Distinguished Speaker Series.
“Marshall University and the Huntington area enjoy many artistic, athletic, and intellectual opportunities, and it is hoped that this opportunity to directly interact with some of the leading individuals in various fields will continue to contribute to this dynamic community,” Frazier said in the release.
FALLThe 2023 Fall Season will feature:
‘Come From Away,’ 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24Broadway’s Tony-Award-winning musical “Come From Away” comes to the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24. This Best Musical winner takes the audience into the heart of the true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all.
Jon Meacham, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10
Presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jon Meacham comes to the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10 as a part of the new Masters at Marshall Distinguished Speaker Series to present the topic “Hope Through History: How To Endure And Prevail When Everything Appears Hopeless.” With a depth of knowledge about politics, history, religion and current affairs, Meacham has the ability to bring historical context to the issues and events impacting our daily lives. The author of several No. 1 New York Times bestsellers, Meacham has written acclaimed books about Thomas Jefferson, Andrew Jackson, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Winston Churchill, George H.W. Bush, and civil rights icon John Lewis. A member of the Council on Foreign Relations and a fellow of the Society of American Historians, Meacham is a distinguished visiting professor at Vanderbilt University, where he holds the Rogers Chair in the American Presidency. His latest No. 1 New York Times bestseller, “And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle,” was published in October 2022. Meacham will host a book signing after the event.
Piff The Magic Dragon, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16
A standout on “America’s Got Talent” and Best Comedian, Best Magician, and Best Headliner winner at the Best of Las Vegas, Piff The Magic Dragon brings his magic show to the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center with his co-star Mr Piffles, the world’s only magic performing chihuahua, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16. Piff the Magic Dragon has won the heart of America through his world tour.
SpringThe following spring events are planned for early 2024:
Beth Macy, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22
Journalist, executive producer of the Hulu series “Dopesick” and bestselling author Beth Macy comes to the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center as part of the Masters at Marshall Distinguished Speaker Series at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. Macy will discuss the unraveling of rural America from the aftermath of globalization to the opioid crisis, which is the subject matter of her latest book “Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice, and the Future of America’s Overdose Crisis.” Macy is the award-winning author of three New York Times bestselling books examining rural communities left behind by corporate greed and political indifference: “Factory Man,” “Dopesick” and her most recent book “Raising Lazarus.” “Dopesick” was made into a Peabody and Emmy Award-winning Hulu series. Macy will host a book signing after the event.
Banff Mountain Film Festival, 7 p.m. April 22The Banff Mountain Film Festival featuring the world’s best mountain sports, culture and environmental films returns for its sixth visit to Huntington on Earth Day, which is Monday, April 22, 2024, at 7 p.m. at the Marshall University Rec Center. As the most prestigious mountain festival in the world, Banff’s films allow the audience to experience the thrills and challenges that inspire us all. Every fall right after the festival is held in Banff, Alberta, Canada, the Banff Mountain Film Festival takes off on a world tour traveling to over 450 communities in 40 countries.
How to attend
The deadline to purchase or renew season ticket packages is Monday, Aug. 7. Tickets for individual events go on sale Thursday, Sept. 7.
New season ticket orders and season ticket renewals for current patrons are on sale now. All orders will be processed in order of date and time received. For information call 304-696-3326 or visit the Marshall Artists Series office in the Jomie Jazz Center on 5th Avenue across from Marshall University’s Student Center.