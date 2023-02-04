Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall Artist Series is celebrating Black History Month with a concert and documentary showing by West Virginia’s First Lady of Soul Lady D.

Lady D is not only an accomplished soul, pop, reggae and blues singer who hails from Beckley but she is also a music historian who brings to life the stories of Black entertainers in a multitude of ways.

