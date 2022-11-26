Dear Pam,
Several years ago, you wrote a column about tipping during the holidays, and it was very helpful. Have tipping guidelines changed since then? I would like to give a holiday tip to those who have provided services to me throughout the year, such as my beautician, the person who delivers my paper, and the person who mows my lawn. While I don’t want to appear stingy, with prices going up, I am watching my expenses a bit more carefully. Also, I’m sure there are others I should consider tipping, but am unsure who, when and by how much. Would you be so kind as to provide any updated guidelines?
Signed,
A Tormented Tipper
Dear Tipper,
Thank you so much for your request, and you’re right, tipping does require a little extra attention these days, as many folks are tightening their belts and watching their pennies more closely. In addition, the cost of living as well as lifestyles varies greatly across the country, making it hard to say just how much the typical tip should be.
When considering whom to tip, focus on the people who make your life more pleasant. Also, as we emerge from the pandemic, try to remember essential workers who went above and beyond the call of duty to provide us with much-needed services throughout the year.
As far as when to tip, the sooner the better; many of those you intend to tip may rely on the extra cash to help purchase holiday gifts.
It’s a nice touch to place the tip in an envelope with the words “thank you” written on the front, and hand deliver it in person to express your gratitude. However, if you normally pay this person via Venmo, PayPal or other electronic means, you may tip that way, but be sure to include a note in the memo that lets them know this is an extra holiday “thank you.”
Below are suggestions to help you make an educated guess on the amount you should give. Most of the recommendations come from an October article in the Wall Street Journal by Kevin Ryan titled, “Holiday Tipping Basics,” which was based upon consultations with a number of experts. Keep in mind this is only a guide, and the amount is incumbent on what you can afford.
- Housekeeper: The cost of one service. However, this may also depend on how frequently they provide the service, as well as how long they’ve worked for you.
- Yardperson: $25 to $50 per worker, or the cost of one service
- Daily babysitter: Two day’s pay and/or a gift from you, and an additional gift from the children
- Occasional babysitter: One night’s pay and/or a gift
- Nanny: One week’s pay and/or a gift
- Laundry delivery person: $10-$20
- Paper delivery person: $10-$30
- Hairdresser/beautician or barber: The cost of one service; however, consider more if they’ve gone above and beyond the call of duty, such as fitting you in during a pinch, or performing an extra service for you without charge
- Nail salon/manicurist: The cost of one service
- Massage therapist: The cost of one service
- Live-in helpers: One week’s pay, or more depending upon the services they provide for you.
- For those who work for you five days per week: One week’s pay, or more. Again, consider any added services they may provide for you.
- The staff of your residential or apartment building: superintendent -- $25-$80 (or more depending on where you live) for supers who live in the building, less for supers who live off site; doorman -- $35-$50; handymen -- $25-$50
- Mail carrier: U.S. Postal Service mail carriers are federal workers, and they aren’t legally allowed to accept gifts worth more than $2. G0ift cards may be a good choice.
- Sanitation workers: If your municipality allows tipping, then consider between $10 to $25 per worker. If you can, try to tip each worker in person. If this is not possible, then consider putting the tip in a brightly colored envelope and taping it to your refuse bin.
The last time I wrote about tipping these workers, I received a message from a Mr. Ed Burke of Charleston who wrote, “Through rain, snow, or blazing heat, my three-person garbage crew never misses their weekly visit. It's the most important tip I gladly hand-deliver each holiday season.”
Well said, Mr. Burke.
Remember, this information is only a guide. As I’ve mentioned, the amount you choose to give depends on your budget, how pleased you are with services provided, as well as your relationship to the person providing those services.
Also, you may want to consider tipping more frequently than once a year. According to Mike Brennen, author of, “Tipping for Success,” many miss the boat by waiting to tip just once a year. He suggests taking the opportunity during an off month, such as June or July, to provide a small gift to someone who provides you year-round service. It doesn’t have to be expensive. You don’t have to spend a lot of money just to send a message to someone that you appreciate their service. To add a personal touch, write a nice thank-you note to go with the gift. A sincere note telling someone how much you value them may mean just as much or more than a gift.