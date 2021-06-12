Dear Pam,
Your last column, “Re-entry into public life after a year of being feral,” hit me like a ton of bricks. I can sympathize with the person who expressed a bit of anxiety about returning to the office and other social obligations after almost a year of COVID lockdown. Also, because I live with an immuno-compromised family member who is at a very high risk for infection, I take COVID safety precautions very seriously. While I have been vaccinated, I would like to know if those I work and socialize with have been as well. Is it rude to ask if someone has been vaccinated?
Signed,
COVID Cautious and Vaccinated
Dear Cautious,
You do have a compelling reason to ask if someone is vaccinated because the health (and potentially the life) of someone in your family may depend upon knowing. In your situation, health triumphs over politeness.
However, just remember, no one is obligated to answer. Some may feel that asking the question is just as rude as asking someone if they’re pregnant (though I would argue that someone’s pregnancy rarely affects others’ health).
How to ask if someone has been vaccinated
- Try volunteering your vaccinated status. Doing this may prompt others to do the same. However, keep in mind this may not work.
- When asking about someone’s vaccination status, make sure to make it about you and not them. For example, “I’m still a bit uncomfortable about being around people. Would you mind if ask your vaccine status?” If you feel it’s appropriate, you could share that you live with someone who is high risk, and you are trying to protect them as well. Phrasing your question this way helps to sound as if your motivation for asking is for a sincere reason, rather than just being nosy.
- If someone responds that they do not wish to share their vaccine status, or that they have not been vaccinated, then try not to be judgmental. If you become preachy, you run the risk of turning off the person you are asking, and conversation will become much more difficult. Besides, they may not have been vaccinated for reasons that you have not considered. Perhaps respond by asking, “Since I really enjoy your company, would you mind if we meet in an area where we can socially distance such as an outdoor place?”
An April 15 column in the Washington Post by Teddy Amenabar and Allyson Chiu, entitled ‘Vaccine Etiquette: A guide to politely navigating this new phase of the pandemic,” addressed this very issue. The column spoke of how vaccines have brought a whole new set of sticky situations to politely negotiate. In it, Steven Petrow, a journalist and contributing columnist to the Post, said that asking about other’s vaccination status is really about “we” and not “me” which,” he added, “is fundamentally what etiquette is about.” Well said.
Below are other questions and concerns also addressed in the article that may be helpful to you.
How do I talk to a friend or family member who wants to visit, but isn’t vaccinated?
Peltow said to not feel obligated to welcome an unvaccinated person into your home. He said to explain that you are not comfortable being inside with others unless everyone has been vaccinated. “They have made a decision that is basically a public health threat. It goes back to thinking about ‘we’ and not ‘me.’”
Can I ask other parents if they’ve been vaccinated before my kid goes to their house to hang out?
Megan Leahy, a parenting coach and columnist for The Post, says you are free to ask this question, but be clear about why you are asking. Here’s how Leahy suggest you start the conversation:
“Hey, (insert child’s name) is so excited to hang out, and we are being extra-cautious because my immuno-compromised mother lives with us. So are y’all vaccinated yet? It’s fine if you aren’t. We just may need to move the play date outside.” Be clear, be transparent and be open to another option based on the responses you get.”
Can I ask a host whether other people at an event will be vaccinated?
This may seem like an etiquette question, but Carolyn Hax, also a columnist with the Post said, “It’s really about utility. Your job is to assess your own vulnerability, your own risk to others, and your own access to, and comfort and familiarity with, protective measures. You can also ask about location, capacity, transportation and other aspects of the event the hosts can control. If they bristle at such questions, then you can assume a ‘no’ on their prioritizing the safety of their guests.”
How do I decline a wedding invitation (and I would add ANY invitation for an event you do not feel comfortable attending)?
Hax says you should decline the invitation just like you would for any other reason before the pandemic. Send your regrets and a thoughtful gift. If you are close to the couple, then explain you are not yet comfortable traveling or attending large events. “You may get pushback,” Hax writes, “but that doesn’t reflect poorly on you. Instead it reveals their failure to respect how utterly devastating this pandemic has been and continues to be for some people, how what’s safe for some is not safe for others, and how important it is that they do not prioritize their party over others’ health and safety.”
While these conversations may be uncomfortable they are important. Don’t feel bad about asking. Hax said it best when she said, “What COVID-19 has done to milestone life events is terrible. Being dismissive of (or worse, politicizing) one’s own and others’ mortal risks is worse.”