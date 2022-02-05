Dear Pam,
I hope you can help me. I work with a “chatty Cathy” who talks constantly making it very difficult to get any work done. When the pandemic forced our office to work remotely, I forgot how annoying her constant chatter was to me. However, we’re back in the office, along with her bothersome babble. Because I work in a cubicle, I don’t have the pleasure of a private office where I can just close a door and place a “do not disturb sign” on the outside. She is a very kind person (who has many personal problems) and I don’t want to hurt her feelings by asking her to just “shut up.” Do you have any suggestions on how I may politely tell her not to talk so much?
Dear Reader,
I can relate. I, too, once worked with a talkaholic colleague and I know firsthand how incessant talkers make it difficult to get your work done. This coworker was a nice fellow, but he took up large swaths of work time with unending prattle. In fact, it got to the point that folks in the office tried to avoid him so that they would not be trapped by his jabber.
Below are a few suggestions that I hope will help.
1. Suggest an alternate time to talk. Tell Chatty that you really want to hear what she has to say, but you are on a tight time frame to get a project done. Ask her if you could schedule a time to talk, such as during a break, so that you can fully listen to her. This option balances your responsibilities at work with your willingness to address your co-workers needs. Tip: make sure you have a scheduled appointment or meeting to go to after the break so that you are not trapped for an unlimited time.
2. Interrupt yourself during a conversation with her. For example, in the middle of one of your sentences say, “Oh my goodness, I was supposed to call so-and-so. Please excuse me.”
3. Your body language can speak volumes and often communicate more than words. While you don’t want to be rude, avoiding eye contact and continuing with your task at hand sends a nonverbal message that you are not listening, thereby signaling the conversation is at an end.
4. Try standing when chatty enters your cubicle and then walk over to the entry. After several moments, if chatty doesn’t leave, offer a handshake (or pandemic fist bump) and excuse yourself to the restroom, break room, or anywhere away from your cubicle.
5. Set a time limit and don’t be afraid to be assertive. Say something such as, “Sorry to interrupt you but I had no idea this conversation would be so long. I need to wrap up in two minutes in order to get back to (project, work, reading, writing, whatever).
6. Excuse yourself. “I am sorry, but I need to (insert excuse here, such as speak with a colleague, make a phone call, hop on a zoom meeting).” You’re not being rude by politely excusing yourself.
Talkaholics can be a real problem in the work environment. Not only can they reduce productivity, but they can also make us feel guilty for not letting them jabber on incessantly. While most don’t want to be annoying, or are oblivious that they are, their disregard for others’ time is impolite.
I appreciate your concern and desire to be kind to Chatty, but if she cannot pick up on any of the above suggestions, then be candid. Let her know that it is impossible for you to get work done when she stops by to chat. As hard as it may be, set boundaries and be firm. Good Luck.