Dear Pam,
I was told that if someone makes a toast in your honor, then you should not drink to the toast. Is this correct? If so, what should you do? Do you know the reason we toast in the first place? Also, with the New Year quickly approaching, do you have any etiquette tips on how to appropriately make a toast, as well as suggestions on what to say?
Signed,
Getting Toasted
Dear Toasted,
Yes, that is correct. If you are being honored with a toast, it is not appropriate to sip your drink. In fact, you shouldn’t even touch your glass. If you do, then it is as if you are saying, “Yes, I am great and I applaud myself.” It is more gracious to just nod and say thank you. After everyone takes a sip of their beverage, then it is fine for you to do as well.
Historically, the reason we toast goes back to ancient Greece. When not in battle, one of their preferred ways to kill off an enemy was to poison them. Because the wines were often bitter and murky with sediment, poison could easily be disguised within. If you were a guest of honor, and the host did not intend to “knock you off” at a dinner or social function, then they would propose a greeting to you and drink the wine from a common decanter to prove that it did not contain poison.
The reason it is called a “toast” is because ancient Greeks and Romans would place a piece of charcoaled bread [toast] in the wine to absorb the bitter, acidic taste. Doing this helped to make it more palatable.
My guess is that more toasts are made on New Year’s Eve than any other day of the year. With this holiday quickly approaching, and as you requested, below is a little primer on the etiquette of making a toast. Just remember:
- The three “B’s — Begin, Be Brief, Be Seated. This is not the time to be Shakespeare. Not many people like a long, laborious, windy toast.
- Toasts do not have to be made with alcohol; they can be made with any beverage.
- You should never pre-empt the host or hostess by making a toast to a guest of honor before they do. It is their responsibility to offer the first one.
- If you can, stand when proposing a toast.
- If the guest of honor has not already done so, he or she should propose a toast before dessert to thank the host or hostess.
Many countries have their own signature toasts and traditions. For example, in Scandinavia, they say “Skol” when toasting, while in Spain, “Salud.” In France, they say, “La Votre Sante,” and in Italy, “Cin Cin.” In Germany, the popular toast is “Prosit,” while in Japan it’s “Kampai.” My personal favorite is the Zulu toast of “Oogy Wawa.”
In Korea the glass is emptied and shaken upside down to make sure every drop of liquid is gone. A glass will not be refilled until it is completely emptied. The opposite holds true in Japan, where the glass is constantly being refilled. It is never supposed to be empty.
To help you ring in the new year with a funny or inspirational toast, below are examples from a Nov. 16, 2022, article in Good Housekeeping by Julia LaBianca and Cameron Jenkins, titled “80 Best New Year’s Toasts to Inspire Everyone Around You.”
- “May all your troubles during the coming year be as short as your New Year’s resolutions.”
- “Here’s to champagne for our real friends, and real pain to our sham friends.”
- “An optimist stays up until midnight to see the New Year in. A pessimist stays up to make sure the old year leaves.” — Bill Vaughan
- “Some ships are wooden ships, but those ships may sink. The best ships are friendships, and to those ships, we drink.”
“Here’s to those who’ve seen us at our best and seen us at our worst and can’t tell the difference.”
Happy New Year to you, readers. I wish you much health and happiness in 2023!