While standing in the checkout line at a local grocery store, I overheard the following conversation.
“When is your baby due?” Answer: “I’m not pregnant. I had the baby 5 months ago.”
Ouch! There’s no recovering from that question. It’s best to NEVER ask a woman when she is due (or whether she is pregnant).
Women who are, or have been pregnant, will tell you that it can be one of the most joyous and magical times of their life. Many will also say it is a time of unprecedented (and usually unintended) rudeness by others. Nosy questions, impolite comments and labor horror stories can put even the most seasoned mom’s teeth on edge. To help avoid embarrassing yourself and/or a mother-to-be, stay away from the following comments or questions:
- Wow, are you sure you’re only having one baby? You look as though you could be having twins or more.
- Was this planned?
- I’ll bet you have some huge stretch marks.
- Hopefully, your face will be the first place you lose weight after the baby is born.
- Are you sure your due date is correct? It looks like you’re about to deliver right now!
- Were you this big with your first baby?
- How much weight have you gained?
- You really are eating for two.
- How long have you been married?
- This better be a boy (girl)!
- Now that you are having a boy (or girl) you’ll finally have the perfect family (as if it is an imperfect one now).
Another friend mentioned the following laugh-out-loud gripe. “My biggest pet peeve is when people would say 'you don’t even look pregnant' or 'you haven’t gained a pound.' Meanwhile, I’ve seen the scale add 20-50 pounds, and I’m slowly losing sight of my feet, and I can barely put my socks on. I'm sure it was meant to be a compliment, meaning they thought I looked 'good' pregnant versus the opposite statement of, 'you’re huge!' Those comments made me want to respond with, 'so you always thought I was this huge?'”
Hands off the belly
Several years ago, I received the following from a pregnant reader who was tired of total strangers touching her stomach. She wrote, “Why do people think that it’s OK to touch an expectant woman’s belly? It’s as if they think my tummy is some sort of religious symbol and by patting it, they will be rewarded with good luck. Please remind your readers that having one’s stomach touched by a total stranger is quite unsettling and is just plain rude.”
Another reader wrote that she became so unnerved by total strangers coming toward her with hands outstretched aiming for her pregnant stomach, that she would keep backing away from them until they got the hint to keep their hands to themselves. When my friend was expecting and faced with the same dilemma, she would simply say, “Please don’t touch, the baby is sleeping.”
One of the most amusing responses to unwanted belly rubs came from a woman who, after having her pregnant belly touched by someone, would simply touch the offender’s stomach right back. When she was asked why she touched their stomach, she would return the question, “Why did you touch mine?”
Other rude encounters
Rude encounters by women during pregnancy appear so widespread that, while pregnant and on total bed rest, author Paula Spencer decided to write a book titled, "Everything Else You Need to Know When You’re Expecting: New Etiquette for the New Mom." The book addresses behaviors and issues that should be avoided when communicating with mothers-to-be or new mothers such as:
- When speaking with a pregnant woman, look her in her eyes and not at her stomach.
- Don’t question her every move, (or bite of food). Avoid saying things like, “Should you be eating that?” “Should you be doing that?” “Is that good for the baby?”
- Don’t ask older mothers if they are afraid of birth defects or how her age will affect her ability to raise the child. Refrain from comments concerning the age she’ll be when the child reaches different milestones such as high school or college graduation.
- Avoid telling labor horror stories that you may have heard or experienced. Telling a pregnant woman that you were in labor for 50 hours and finally had to have the baby removed with a small crane will only create fear for the mom-to-be.
- Avoid touching a newborn unless invited. Their immune systems are not fully developed and touching them could expose them to germs that their system cannot yet handle. This may be especially true for children born prematurely. Several years ago, a reader wrote that while shopping, her baby girl became fussy. As she placed an item in her shopping cart, she turned to see a total stranger put his finger in her baby’s mouth! He told her that a finger is better than a pacifier and that he always did this with his children when they got a little cranky.
- On a sad note, if a family member, friend, or coworker experiences a miscarriage, treat it as you would any death. Don’t ignore the fact that she has experienced a loss. At the same time, avoid comments such as: “You can always have another” or “There must have been something wrong, so it happened for the best.” Instead, a simple “I am so sorry for your loss” is more appropriate.
The etiquette of multiples
Women who are pregnant or mothers of multiples (twins, triplets or more) may face an even more comments that can be bitingly cruel. A dear friend is the mother of triplets. When asked if she experienced rude encounters either before or after her children were born, she said: “The one thing that always shocked me was when complete strangers would ask if my children were conceived naturally, or if I was on fertility medications. I can't imagine ever asking someone that question, even if it was a close friend. These comments were always very hurtful because we struggled for years with fertility and consider ourselves lucky to have our triplets.”
She referred to a helpful 2014 blog called “Fort Worth Moms” which included a post titled, “I Bet You Were as Big as a Beluga and Other Verbiage to Avoid.” The site provides hurtful comments and questions that parents of multiples face frequently and which should be avoided, such as:
- "Better you than me." Parents of multiples may just agree with you, and you may find that you insulted yourself by saying this one.
- "I’d shoot myself/jump off a bridge/kill myself." Seriously? The very sight of seeing someone else’s children brings thoughts of suicide? If so, please visit a mental health professional ASAP.
- "I’m sorry." Parents of multiples do not want your pity; please don’t give sympathy to them. They may face challenges in raising multiples, but they are proud of their children and consider themselves lucky.
- "I bet you were HUGE!" If a woman carried multiples, chances are, she was huge during pregnancy. She knows that and would prefer you not sharing how you are currently imagining her roughly the size of a beluga whale.
- "Did you conceive naturally or do fertility treatments?" Any question related to how the children were conceived or delivered is taboo (e.g. how did that happen? Did you take fertility drugs? Are they natural? Did you plan on this?). These questions are especially offensive when asked in front of children who are old enough to be listening. Seeing multiples may spark a natural curiosity, but these are very personal, invasive questions. Inquiring about the most intimate aspects of someone else’s life is not acceptable.
- "May I take a picture of your children?" (It’s an even worse offense to snap a picture without permission.) It was polite of you to ask permission, but you will likely be politely declined. It makes parents leery when perfect strangers want pictures of their children. For all they know, you are a child predator.
- "Are you done?" Don’t assume that families with multiples feel that their family is complete. They may have a desire to add more children to their family after multiples. Besides, family building is a highly personal topic.
For all you mothers-to-be, congratulations! Take advantage of this magical time. Use the Stork Spots in parking lots, don’t be afraid to ask someone for a seat if there are none available, and be kind to yourself. For everyone else, try to be aware that your comments about a woman’s pregnancy may be hurtful. And keep your hands to yourself. Pregnant women and babies are NOT public property.