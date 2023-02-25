Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

While standing in the checkout line at a local grocery store, I overheard the following conversation.

“When is your baby due?” Answer: “I’m not pregnant. I had the baby 5 months ago.”

Pam Harvit is a certified international corporate protocol and etiquette consultant and speaks nationally on business and medical etiquette, as well as other related topics. You may request her services or e-mail your questions to pamharvit.com.

