One of the numerous side effects of the COVID-19 pandemic is that the isolation left many of us feeling pent up and itching to travel. If you are one of these people, and a visit to a foreign country is in your future, it’s a good idea to check that country’s norms, etiquette, and customs beforehand. You don’t want to make an inadvertent faux pas and possibly offend those in your host country.

Below is a quiz to see just how much you know about etiquette/customs from different parts of the world. The information was gleaned from an article titled, “12 Strange Etiquette Rules from Around the World,” by Amna Khan on the website, Munchables and another in Reader’s Digest titled, “13 Strange Etiquette Tips You Must Know Before Visiting These Countries,” by Lauren Cahn.

Pam Harvit is a certified international corporate protocol and etiquette consultant and speaks nationally on business and medical etiquette, as well as other related topics. You may request her services or e-mail your questions to pamharvit.com.

