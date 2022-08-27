One of the numerous side effects of the COVID-19 pandemic is that the isolation left many of us feeling pent up and itching to travel. If you are one of these people, and a visit to a foreign country is in your future, it’s a good idea to check that country’s norms, etiquette, and customs beforehand. You don’t want to make an inadvertent faux pas and possibly offend those in your host country.
Below is a quiz to see just how much you know about etiquette/customs from different parts of the world. The information was gleaned from an article titled, “12 Strange Etiquette Rules from Around the World,” by Amna Khan on the website, Munchables and another in Reader’s Digest titled, “13 Strange Etiquette Tips You Must Know Before Visiting These Countries,” by Lauren Cahn.
1. When in France, if you receive yellow flowers as a gift, it could mean that someone is trying to tell you that your spouse or significant other may be cheating on you
Answer: TRUE. And, while we’re on the subject of France, keep in mind that in many parts of this country, it is considered polite to lightly kiss (or “air kiss”) the cheeks of a friend or colleague when greeting them. However, avoid hugging, as it is considered more intimate than kissing.
2. When invited to dinner in China, you should clean your plate as a sign to your host that have enjoyed your meal.
Answer: FALSE. If you clean your plate, it may actually be an insult. It suggests that you feel the host was stingy with the food. In fact, if your plate is clean, don’t be surprised if they continue to serve you. However, leaving a bit of food is an indication that you were served sufficiently. Also, burp away! It is considered a compliment to the cook if you belch after the meal.
3. When attending a wedding in Greece, it is customary to spit on the bride and groom.
Answer: TRUE. This ancient tradition practiced in many parts of Greece is thought to protect the bride and groom from evil spirits. Today, however, guests just pretend to spit.
4. While in South Korea, it is considered bad luck to write one’s name in red ink.
Answer: TRUE. Using red ink to write someone’s name should only be done if they are deceased. Writing the names of the living in red is considered bad luck -- even life threatening.
5. Asking for extra cheese to go with your meal in Italy is considered a compliment.
Answer: FALSE. In Italy, it is considered an insult to the cook and is thought to be downright rude to ask, especially when eating pizza. That said, if a waiter does offer you extra cheese on a dish, it’s perfectly fine to accept. Just keep in mind it is considered impolite to ask for something that doesn’t already come with the meal.
6. In most areas of the Middle East, it is considered rude to eat with the left hand.
Answer: TRUE. In many parts of the Middle East, people eat with the right hand only, reserving the left for hygienic purposes. Also, when presenting or exchanging your business cards, you should only do so with the right hand.
7. In the United Kingdom, Port should only be passed to the left.
Answer: TRUE. Passing Port to the right is considered a breach of etiquette, as is forgetting to pass it at all. If you hear someone say, “You know the Bishop of Norwich? He’s a good chap, except he always forgets to pass the port,” then they are politely trying to remind you to pass the port.
8. If someone gives you a “thumbs up” in Sardinia, it is a sign they agree with you.
Answer: FALSE. It means quite the opposite. In fact, it is the equivalent of giving someone the middle finger.
9. You should tip at least 15% in Japan
Answer: FALSE. Tipping is considered rude in Japan. In fact, when you tip, it’s as if you are saying, "Your service was so bad, here’s some money to help you get some needed training." If they don’t think you are rude, then they may think you are confused about the price and have overpaid.
10. You should avoid showing the soles of your shoes while visiting many Arab countries.
Answer: TRUE. Showing the soles of your shoes is highly insulting in this part of the world. Does anyone remember the Iraq reporter throwing his shoes at President George W. Bush during a press conference? The shoe is considered unclean, especially the sole, which is why they are to be removed before entering places of worship, homes, and other buildings.
Safe travels!
Pam Harvit is a certified international corporate protocol and etiquette consultant and speaks nationally on business and medical etiquette, as well as other related topics. You may request her services or e-mail your questions to pamharvit.com.